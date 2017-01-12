Download e airplay (8/1/2017): dominio dei Clean Bandit

L’operazione sorpasso si completa: “Rockabye”, dei Clean Bandit ft Anne Marie e Sean Paul scavalca il prossimo ospite sanremese Rag ‘n Bone Man al vertice dei brani più scaricati in Europa e mantenendo la vetta sul fronte airplay è adesso il brano dominatore delle classifiche del continente.

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie (GBR)

2.24K magic – Bruno Mars

3.Human – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

4.The Greatest – Sia ft Kendrick Lamar

5.Faded – Alan Walker (NOR)

6.My way- Calvin Harris (GBR)

7.7 years – Lukas Graham (DAN)

8.Stressed out- Twenty one pilots

9.Cheap thrills- Sia ft Sean Paul

10. Hymn for the weekend – Coldplay (GBR)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie (GBR)

2.Human – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

3.Faded – Alan Walker (NOR)

4.My way- Calvin Harris (GBR)

5.7 years – Lukas Graham (DAN)

6.Hymn for the weekend – Coldplay (GBR)

7.Say you won’t ley go- James Arthur (GBR)

8.Let me love you – DJ Snake ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

9.Would I lie to you – David Guetta, Keri Hilson & Cedric Gervais (FRA)

10.Love my life – Robbie Williams (GBR)

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA

1.Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie (GBR)

2.Human- Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

3.Starboy-The Weeknd ft Daft Punk

4.24K Magic – Bruno Mars

5.Black beatles -Rae Sremmurd ft Gucci Mane

6.I feel it coming – Weeknd ft Daft Punk

7.Don’t wanna know – Maroon 5 ft Kendrick Lamar

8.Lost on you – LP

9.Careless whisper – George Michael (GBR)

10.Say you won’t let go – James Arthur (GBR)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI

1.Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie (GBR)

2.Human- Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

3.Careless whisper – George Michael (GBR)

4.Say you won’t let go – James Arthur (GBR)

5.Love my life -Robbie Williams (GBR)

6.Let me love you – DJ Snake ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

7.Tuesday- Burak Yeter ft Danielle Sandoval (TUR)

8.Shed a light – Robin Schulz & David Guetta ft Chead Codes (GER/FRA)

9.My way- Calvin Harris (GBR)

10.Alone – Alan Walker (NOR)