Download e airplay (8/1/2017): dominio dei Clean Bandit

L’operazione sorpasso si completa: “Rockabye”, dei Clean Bandit ft Anne Marie e Sean Paul scavalca il prossimo ospite sanremese Rag ‘n Bone Man al vertice dei brani più scaricati in Europa e mantenendo la vetta sul fronte airplay è adesso il brano dominatore delle classifiche del continente.
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie (GBR)
2.24K magic – Bruno Mars
3.Human – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)
4.The Greatest – Sia ft Kendrick Lamar
5.Faded – Alan Walker (NOR)
6.My way- Calvin Harris (GBR)
7.7 years – Lukas Graham (DAN)
8.Stressed out- Twenty one pilots
9.Cheap thrills- Sia ft Sean Paul
10. Hymn for the weekend – Coldplay (GBR)
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie (GBR)
2.Human – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)
3.Faded – Alan Walker (NOR)
4.My way- Calvin Harris (GBR)
5.7 years – Lukas Graham (DAN)
6.Hymn for the weekend – Coldplay (GBR)
7.Say you won’t ley go- James Arthur (GBR)
8.Let me love you – DJ Snake ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
9.Would I lie to you – David Guetta, Keri Hilson & Cedric Gervais (FRA)
10.Love my life – Robbie Williams (GBR)
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA
1.Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie (GBR)
2.Human- Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)
3.Starboy-The Weeknd ft Daft Punk
4.24K Magic – Bruno Mars
5.Black beatles -Rae Sremmurd ft Gucci Mane
6.I feel it coming – Weeknd ft Daft Punk
7.Don’t wanna know – Maroon 5 ft Kendrick Lamar
8.Lost on you – LP
9.Careless whisper – George Michael (GBR)
10.Say you won’t let go – James Arthur (GBR)
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI
1.Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie (GBR)
2.Human- Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)
3.Careless whisper – George Michael (GBR)
4.Say you won’t let go – James Arthur (GBR)
5.Love my life -Robbie Williams (GBR)
6.Let me love you – DJ Snake ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
7.Tuesday- Burak Yeter ft Danielle Sandoval (TUR)
8.Shed a light – Robin Schulz & David Guetta ft Chead Codes (GER/FRA)
9.My way- Calvin Harris (GBR)
10.Alone – Alan Walker (NOR)