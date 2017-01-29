Charts (29/1/2017): il britannico Ed Sheeran è senza rivali

Ed Sheeran padrone assoluto delle classifiche di vendita europee. “Shape of you”, il nuovo singolo del cantautore britannico è ormai in testa in quasi tutto il Continente, confermando il gradimento del pubblico per le sue canzoni estremamente orecchiabili. La band dei The XX si mantiene su ottimi livelli sul fronte degli album

ALBANIA:Singoli: Me hile – Mozzik

Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son

AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Neujahrkonzert 2017- Wiener Philharmoniker Orchestra diretta da Gustavo Dudamel

BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie(Vallonia)/The sound of silence- Disturbed (Germanofono)

Album: I see you – The XX(Fiandre) /My way – M Pokora(Vallonia)

BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CIPRO – Singoli: Human – Rag’n bone Man

CROAZIA- Singoli: 100 ljudi – Massimo (slavi)/ Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie (internazionali)

Album: Moderna zena- Jelena Rozga (slavi)/Bowie legacy – David Bowie(internazionali)

DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Starboy -The Weeknd

ESTONIA – Singoli: Human – Rag’n bone Man

FINLANDIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Kauniin Kääntöpiiri- Happoradio

FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:L’ovni – Jul

GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:Anarchie und Alltag – Antilopen Gang

GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:Classic house – Pete Tong and Heritage Orchestra

GRECIA- Singoli: Way down we go – Kaleo

Album: Gia panta – Pantelis Pantelidis

IRLANDA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: X – Ed Sheeran

ISLANDA- Singoli:Og þess vegna erum við hér í kvöld – Fjallabræður

Album: Enjoy -Mugison

ITALIA-Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Comunisti col rolex – J AX & Fedez

LETTONIA- Singoli: Shed a light – Robin Schulz & David Guetta ft Cheat Codes

LITUANIA- Singoli:Alone – Alan Walker

LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

MALTA – Singoli: Shed a light – Robin Schulz & David Guetta ft Cheat Codes

NORVEGIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Starboy – The Weeknd

PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Control- Kensington

POLONIA- Singoli:Magic symphony – C Bool ft Giang Pham

Album: Number ones – Micheal Jackson

PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: I see you- The XX

REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Starboy – The Weeknd

ROMANIA- Singoli:The greatest – Sia

RUSSIA- Singoli: Tumany – Max Barskih

SAN MARINO – Airplay: Human – Rag’n Bone Man

SERBIA- Singoli: Njemica – Sassja (Slavi)/Starboy – The Weeknd ft Daft Punk (internazionali)

SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SLOVENIA- Singoli:Tebe imam – Nina Puslar & Jan Plesteniak (nazionali)/Human – Rag ‘n Bone Man (internazionali)

SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album:Quitate las gafas – Melendi

SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Allting later som slipknot – Stiftelsen

SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Silver – Gotthard

UCRAINA- Singoli: My way – Calvin Harris

UNGHERIA: Singoli: Human – Rag’n bone Man

Album: Dolgozzátok fel! – Tankcsapda