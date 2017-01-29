Charts (29/1/2017): il britannico Ed Sheeran è senza rivali

Ed Sheeran padrone assoluto delle classifiche di vendita europee. “Shape of you”, il nuovo singolo del cantautore britannico è ormai in testa in quasi tutto il Continente, confermando il gradimento del pubblico per le sue canzoni estremamente orecchiabili. La band dei The XX si mantiene su ottimi livelli sul fronte degli album
ALBANIA:Singoli: Me hile – Mozzik
Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son
AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Neujahrkonzert 2017- Wiener Philharmoniker Orchestra diretta da Gustavo Dudamel
BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie(Vallonia)/The sound of silence- Disturbed (Germanofono)
Album: I see you – The XX(Fiandre) /My way – M Pokora(Vallonia)
BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CIPRO – Singoli: Human – Rag’n bone Man
CROAZIA- Singoli: 100 ljudi – Massimo (slavi)/ Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie (internazionali)
Album: Moderna zena- Jelena Rozga (slavi)/Bowie legacy – David Bowie(internazionali)
DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Starboy -The Weeknd
ESTONIA – Singoli: Human – Rag’n bone Man
FINLANDIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Kauniin Kääntöpiiri- Happoradio
FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:L’ovni – Jul
GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:Anarchie und Alltag – Antilopen Gang
GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:Classic house – Pete Tong and Heritage Orchestra
GRECIA- Singoli: Way down we go – Kaleo
Album: Gia panta – Pantelis Pantelidis
IRLANDA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: X – Ed Sheeran
ISLANDA- Singoli:Og þess vegna erum við hér í kvöld – Fjallabræður
Album: Enjoy -Mugison
ITALIA-Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Comunisti col rolex – J AX & Fedez
LETTONIA- Singoli: Shed a light – Robin Schulz & David Guetta ft Cheat Codes
LITUANIA- Singoli:Alone – Alan Walker
LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
MALTA – Singoli: Shed a light – Robin Schulz & David Guetta ft Cheat Codes
NORVEGIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Starboy – The Weeknd
PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Control- Kensington
POLONIA- Singoli:Magic symphony – C Bool ft Giang Pham
Album: Number ones – Micheal Jackson
PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: I see you- The XX
REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Starboy – The Weeknd
ROMANIA- Singoli:The greatest – Sia
RUSSIA- Singoli: Tumany – Max Barskih
SAN MARINO – Airplay: Human – Rag’n Bone Man
SERBIA- Singoli: Njemica – Sassja (Slavi)/Starboy – The Weeknd ft Daft Punk (internazionali)
SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SLOVENIA- Singoli:Tebe imam – Nina Puslar & Jan Plesteniak (nazionali)/Human – Rag ‘n Bone Man (internazionali)
SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album:Quitate las gafas – Melendi
SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Allting later som slipknot – Stiftelsen
SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Silver – Gotthard
UCRAINA- Singoli: My way – Calvin Harris
UNGHERIA: Singoli: Human – Rag’n bone Man
Album: Dolgozzátok fel! – Tankcsapda