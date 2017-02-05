Charts (5/2/2017) Ed Sheeran e The Weeknd dominatori assoluti

Nei singoli in Europa questa settimana sembra davvero non essercene più per nessuno: “Shape of you” di Ed Sheeran ha ormai colonizzato come fossero spazi del Risiko quasi tutte le caselle dei paesi europei e si avvia a diventare con ogni probabilità a breve la canzone più venduta del Continente. Ottimo risultato sul fronte degli album per la nuova produzione di The Weeknd.
ALBANIA:Singoli: C’est la guerre – Capital T
Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son
AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Neujahrkonzert 2017- Wiener Philharmoniker Orchestra diretta da Gustavo Dudamel
BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/Castle on the hill- Ed Sheeran (Germanofono)
Album: I see you – The XX(Fiandre) /& – Julien Dorè(Vallonia)
BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CROAZIA- Singoli: 100 ljudi – Massimo (slavi)/ Other People – LP (internazionali)
Album: Moderna zena- Jelena Rozga (slavi)/Bowie legacy – David Bowie(internazionali)
DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Starboy -The Weeknd
ESTONIA – Singoli: Human – Rag’n bone Man
FINLANDIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Starboy – The Weeknd
FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:Agartha – Vald
GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Gods of Violence – Kreator
GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:La La Land – Colonna Sonora cantata dal Cast
GRECIA- Singoli: Way down we go – Kaleo
Album: Gia panta – Pantelis Pantelidis
IRLANDA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: X – Ed Sheeran
ISLANDA- Singoli:Astfangin- Linda Hartmann
Album: Enjoy -Mugison
ITALIA-Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Comunisti col rolex – J AX & Fedez
LETTONIA- Singoli: Shed a light – Robin Schulz & David Guetta ft Cheat Codes
LITUANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
MALTA – Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
NORVEGIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Starboy – The Weeknd
PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Control- Kensington
POLONIA- Singoli:Libre – Alvaro Soler ft Monika Lewczuk
Album: Dandy’s flow – Dwa Slawy
PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: I see you- The XX
REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Big beatline 1965-1968 – Interpreti Vari
ROMANIA- Singoli:The greatest – Sia
RUSSIA- Singoli: Tumany – Max Barskih
SAN MARINO – Airplay: Human – Rag’n Bone Man
SERBIA- Singoli: Castaway – Slow Motion Suicide (Slavi)/Starboy – The Weeknd ft Daft Punk (internazionali)
SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SLOVENIA- Singoli:Srce – Ptice (nazionali)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran(internazionali)
SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album:Return to ommadown – Mike Oldfield
SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Starboy – The Weeknd
SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Silver – Gotthard
UCRAINA- Singoli: My way – Calvin Harris
UNGHERIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Dolgozzátok fel! – Tankcsapda