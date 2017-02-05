Charts (5/2/2017) Ed Sheeran e The Weeknd dominatori assoluti

Nei singoli in Europa questa settimana sembra davvero non essercene più per nessuno: “Shape of you” di Ed Sheeran ha ormai colonizzato come fossero spazi del Risiko quasi tutte le caselle dei paesi europei e si avvia a diventare con ogni probabilità a breve la canzone più venduta del Continente. Ottimo risultato sul fronte degli album per la nuova produzione di The Weeknd.

ALBANIA:Singoli: C’est la guerre – Capital T

Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son

AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Neujahrkonzert 2017- Wiener Philharmoniker Orchestra diretta da Gustavo Dudamel

BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/Castle on the hill- Ed Sheeran (Germanofono)

Album: I see you – The XX(Fiandre) /& – Julien Dorè(Vallonia)

BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CROAZIA- Singoli: 100 ljudi – Massimo (slavi)/ Other People – LP (internazionali)

Album: Moderna zena- Jelena Rozga (slavi)/Bowie legacy – David Bowie(internazionali)

DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Starboy -The Weeknd

ESTONIA – Singoli: Human – Rag’n bone Man

FINLANDIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Starboy – The Weeknd

FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:Agartha – Vald

GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Gods of Violence – Kreator

GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:La La Land – Colonna Sonora cantata dal Cast

GRECIA- Singoli: Way down we go – Kaleo

Album: Gia panta – Pantelis Pantelidis

IRLANDA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: X – Ed Sheeran

ISLANDA- Singoli:Astfangin- Linda Hartmann

Album: Enjoy -Mugison

ITALIA-Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Comunisti col rolex – J AX & Fedez

LETTONIA- Singoli: Shed a light – Robin Schulz & David Guetta ft Cheat Codes

LITUANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

MALTA – Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

NORVEGIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Starboy – The Weeknd

PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Control- Kensington

POLONIA- Singoli:Libre – Alvaro Soler ft Monika Lewczuk

Album: Dandy’s flow – Dwa Slawy

PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: I see you- The XX

REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Big beatline 1965-1968 – Interpreti Vari

ROMANIA- Singoli:The greatest – Sia

RUSSIA- Singoli: Tumany – Max Barskih

SAN MARINO – Airplay: Human – Rag’n Bone Man

SERBIA- Singoli: Castaway – Slow Motion Suicide (Slavi)/Starboy – The Weeknd ft Daft Punk (internazionali)

SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SLOVENIA- Singoli:Srce – Ptice (nazionali)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran(internazionali)

SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album:Return to ommadown – Mike Oldfield

SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Starboy – The Weeknd

SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Silver – Gotthard

UCRAINA- Singoli: My way – Calvin Harris

UNGHERIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Dolgozzátok fel! – Tankcsapda