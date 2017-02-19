Charts (19/2/2017): Ed Sheeran e Rag’n’Bone Man senza rivali

Ormai quasi da record “Shape of you” di Ed Sheeran: in testa praticamente in trequarti dell’Europa sul fronte delle vendite, si avvia a diventare protagonista indiscusso anche sul fronte delle radio. L’altro britannico, Rag’n’Bone Man esce con l’album che porta il nome del singolo, ovvero “Human” e sbanca subito le charts.

ALBANIA:Singoli: Me hile- Mozzik

Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son

AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Makarov Complex – Capital Bra

BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/The sound of silence- Disturbed (Germanofono)

Album: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man(Fiandre) /& – Julien Dorè(Vallonia)

BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CROAZIA- Singoli: Sve u meni se budi – Kedžo & Zsa Zsa (slavi)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)

Album: Moderna zena- Jelena Rozga (slavi)/Blue and lonesome – Roling Stones internazionali)

DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Nørd- Gnags

ESTONIA – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

FINLANDIA- Singoli: Liikaa Sussa Kii- Mikael Gabriel, Isac Elliot

Album: Kuume- Parisiin Kevat

FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album Vianney- Vianney

GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Auge des Tigers – Majoe

GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

Album: Gia panta – Pantelis Pantelidis

IRLANDA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

ISLANDA- Singoli:Paper- Svala Bjongsvindottir

Album: Enjoy -Mugison

ITALIA-Singoli: Occidentali’s Karma- Francesco Gabbani

Album: Il mestiere della vita- Tiziano Ferro

LETTONIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

LITUANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

MALTA – Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

NORVEGIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Starboy – The Weeknd

PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

POLONIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Moja Milosc – Michal Bajor

PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: I see you- The XX

REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

ROMANIA- Singoli:The greatest – Sia

RUSSIA- Singoli: Be mine – Ofenbach

SAN MARINO – Airplay: Human – Rag’n Bone Man

SERBIA- Singoli: Saviour of love- Torul (Slavi)/Starboy – The Weeknd ft Daft Punk (internazionali)

SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SLOVENIA- Singoli:Prvi vtis -Proteus (nazionali)/Let’s hurt tonight- One Republic(internazionali)

SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album:La La Land- Colonna Sonora Originale

SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Den langa Vagen hem – Magnus Carlsson

SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: No hunger -Kunz

UCRAINA- Singoli: Lost on you – LP

UNGHERIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: A Pál utcai fiúk- Des/Geszti