Charts (19/2/2017): Ed Sheeran e Rag’n’Bone Man senza rivali

Ormai quasi da record “Shape of you” di Ed Sheeran: in testa praticamente in trequarti dell’Europa sul fronte delle vendite, si avvia a diventare protagonista indiscusso anche sul fronte delle radio. L’altro britannico, Rag’n’Bone Man esce con l’album che porta il nome del singolo, ovvero “Human” e sbanca subito le charts.
ALBANIA:Singoli: Me hile- Mozzik
Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son
AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Makarov Complex – Capital Bra
BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/The sound of silence- Disturbed (Germanofono)
Album: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man(Fiandre) /& – Julien Dorè(Vallonia)
BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CROAZIA- Singoli: Sve u meni se budi – Kedžo & Zsa Zsa (slavi)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)
Album: Moderna zena- Jelena Rozga (slavi)/Blue and lonesome – Roling Stones internazionali)
DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Nørd- Gnags
ESTONIA – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
FINLANDIA- Singoli: Liikaa Sussa Kii- Mikael Gabriel, Isac Elliot
Album: Kuume- Parisiin Kevat
FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album Vianney- Vianney
GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Auge des Tigers – Majoe
GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
Album: Gia panta – Pantelis Pantelidis
IRLANDA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
ISLANDA- Singoli:Paper- Svala Bjongsvindottir
Album: Enjoy -Mugison
ITALIA-Singoli: Occidentali’s Karma- Francesco Gabbani
Album: Il mestiere della vita- Tiziano Ferro
LETTONIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
LITUANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
MALTA – Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
NORVEGIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Starboy – The Weeknd
PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
POLONIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Moja Milosc – Michal Bajor
PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: I see you- The XX
REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
ROMANIA- Singoli:The greatest – Sia
RUSSIA- Singoli: Be mine – Ofenbach
SAN MARINO – Airplay: Human – Rag’n Bone Man
SERBIA- Singoli: Saviour of love- Torul (Slavi)/Starboy – The Weeknd ft Daft Punk (internazionali)
SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SLOVENIA- Singoli:Prvi vtis -Proteus (nazionali)/Let’s hurt tonight- One Republic(internazionali)
SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album:La La Land- Colonna Sonora Originale
SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Den langa Vagen hem – Magnus Carlsson
SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: No hunger -Kunz
UCRAINA- Singoli: Lost on you – LP
UNGHERIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: A Pál utcai fiúk- Des/Geszti