Charts (26/2/2017): Ed Sheeran padrone, consacrazione Ermal Meta

Se la classifica conferma ancora una volta il dominio di Ed Sheeran, che nel Regno Unito piazza addirittura il record di tre singoli ai primi cinque posti, il personaggio della settimana è senz’altro Ermal Meta che dopo essere entrato in classifica nel suo paese natale, l’Albania (al quarto posto dei singoli), piazza l’album “Vietato Morire”, che comprende inediti più tutto il precedente lavoro, al primo posto della classifica italiana: è il primo albanese a riuscirci ma soprattutto è il primo artista della Mescal Music a centrare questo traguardo. Per il trentaseienne, è la definitiva consacrazione.

ALBANIA:Singoli: Po te jemi bashke ne te dy- Rosela Gjylbegu & Bujar Qamili

Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son

AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Fifty shades darker- Colonna Sonora Originale

BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/The sound of silence- Disturbed (Germanofono)

Album: Speeltijd – Niels Destadsbader(Fiandre) /& – Julien Dorè(Vallonia)

BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CROAZIA- Singoli: Laku noc- Tony Cetinski (slavi)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)

Album: Moderna zena- Jelena Rozga (slavi)/Blue and lonesome – Roling Stones internazionali)

DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Starboy – The Weeknd

ESTONIA – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

FINLANDIA- Singoli: Liikaa Sussa Kii- Mikael Gabriel, Isac Elliot

Album: Fifty shades darker- Colonna Sonora Originale

FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album Vianney- Vianney

GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Mein Amerika- Philipp Poisel

GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

Album: La La Land- Colonna Sonora Originale

IRLANDA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

ISLANDA- Singoli:Allt er eitt -Hjalmar

Album: Enjoy -Mugison

ITALIA-Singoli: Occidentali’s Karma- Francesco Gabbani

Album: Vietato morire- Ermal Meta

LETTONIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

LITUANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

MALTA – Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

NORVEGIA- Singoli:It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez

Album: Fifty shades darker- Colonna Sonora Originale

PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Tribute to Whitney – Romy Monteiro

POLONIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Cialo obce – Happysad

PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Siempre mais – Tony Carreira

REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

ROMANIA- Singoli:We don’t talk anymore -Charlie Puth ft Selena Gomez

RUSSIA- Singoli: Be mine – Ofenbach

SAN MARINO – Airplay: Human – Rag’n Bone Man

SERBIA- Singoli: Travolta- Flip Dizdar (Slavi)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)

SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SLOVENIA- Singoli:Prvi vtis -Proteus (nazionali)/Let’s hurt tonight- One Republic(internazionali)

SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album:Rompiendo fronteras- Alejandro Fernandes

SVEZIA- Singoli: All I need- Joakim Lundell ft Arrhult

Album: Den langa Vagen hem – Magnus Carlsson

SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

UCRAINA- Singoli: Shampanski Ochi- Pianoboy

UNGHERIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Dolgozzátok fel!- Tankcsapda