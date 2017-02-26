Charts (26/2/2017): Ed Sheeran padrone, consacrazione Ermal Meta

Se la classifica conferma ancora una volta il dominio di Ed Sheeran, che nel Regno Unito piazza addirittura il record di tre singoli ai primi cinque posti, il personaggio della settimana è senz’altro Ermal Meta che dopo essere entrato in classifica nel suo paese natale, l’Albania (al quarto posto dei singoli), piazza l’album “Vietato Morire”, che comprende inediti più tutto il precedente lavoro, al primo posto della classifica italiana: è il primo albanese a riuscirci ma soprattutto è il primo artista della Mescal Music a centrare questo traguardo. Per il trentaseienne, è la definitiva consacrazione.
ALBANIA:Singoli: Po te jemi bashke ne te dy- Rosela Gjylbegu & Bujar Qamili
Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son
AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Fifty shades darker- Colonna Sonora Originale
BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/The sound of silence- Disturbed (Germanofono)
Album: Speeltijd – Niels Destadsbader(Fiandre) /& – Julien Dorè(Vallonia)
BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CROAZIA- Singoli: Laku noc- Tony Cetinski (slavi)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)
Album: Moderna zena- Jelena Rozga (slavi)/Blue and lonesome – Roling Stones internazionali)
DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Starboy – The Weeknd
ESTONIA – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
FINLANDIA- Singoli: Liikaa Sussa Kii- Mikael Gabriel, Isac Elliot
Album: Fifty shades darker- Colonna Sonora Originale
FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album Vianney- Vianney
GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Mein Amerika- Philipp Poisel
GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
Album: La La Land- Colonna Sonora Originale
IRLANDA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
ISLANDA- Singoli:Allt er eitt -Hjalmar
Album: Enjoy -Mugison
ITALIA-Singoli: Occidentali’s Karma- Francesco Gabbani
Album: Vietato morire- Ermal Meta
LETTONIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
LITUANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
MALTA – Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
NORVEGIA- Singoli:It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez
Album: Fifty shades darker- Colonna Sonora Originale
PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Tribute to Whitney – Romy Monteiro
POLONIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Cialo obce – Happysad
PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Siempre mais – Tony Carreira
REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
ROMANIA- Singoli:We don’t talk anymore -Charlie Puth ft Selena Gomez
RUSSIA- Singoli: Be mine – Ofenbach
SAN MARINO – Airplay: Human – Rag’n Bone Man
SERBIA- Singoli: Travolta- Flip Dizdar (Slavi)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)
SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SLOVENIA- Singoli:Prvi vtis -Proteus (nazionali)/Let’s hurt tonight- One Republic(internazionali)
SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album:Rompiendo fronteras- Alejandro Fernandes
SVEZIA- Singoli: All I need- Joakim Lundell ft Arrhult
Album: Den langa Vagen hem – Magnus Carlsson
SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
UCRAINA- Singoli: Shampanski Ochi- Pianoboy
UNGHERIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Dolgozzátok fel!- Tankcsapda