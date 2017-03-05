Charts (5/3/2017): Ed Sheeran padrone, festeggia anche Michele Bravi

Nella settimana che vede tornare in testa gente come i Depeche Mode, Amy Mac Donald e Era Istrefi, dei quali parleremo, si conferma di nuovo padrone Ed Sheeran. Ma la notizia è il primo posto in Italia per Michele Bravi: il cantante umbro mette “Anime di carta” in vetta alla nostra chart: è il primo di quella regione a centrare questo prestigioso primato

ALBANIA:Singoli: Redrum – Era Istrefi ft Felix Snow

Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son

AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Falco 60 – Falco

BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/Where’s the revolution- Depeche Mode (Germanofono)

Album: Speeltijd – Niels Destadsbader(Fiandre) /Le live – Kids United (Vallonia)

BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CROAZIA- Singoli: Sve u meni se budi – Kedžo & Zsa Zsa (slavi)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)

Album: Moderna zena- Jelena Rozga (slavi)/Blue and lonesome – Roling Stones internazionali)

DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: 100% Jesus – Suspekt

ESTONIA – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

FINLANDIA- Singoli: Sitä Säät Mitä Tilaat – JVG ft Feat. Ellinoora

Album: Bringer of pain – Battle Beast

FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album Vianney- Vianney

GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Karma – Mike Singer

GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:Gang signs and prayer – Stormzy

GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

Album: La La Land- Colonna Sonora Originale

IRLANDA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Gang signs and prayer – Stormzy

ISLANDA- Singoli:Vigin Falla 2017 – Jonas Sig

Album: Enjoy -Mugison

ITALIA-Singoli: Occidentali’s Karma- Francesco Gabbani

Album: Anime di carta- Michele Bravi

LETTONIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

LITUANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

MALTA – Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

NORVEGIA- Singoli:It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez

Album: Fifty shades darker- Colonna Sonora Originale

PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Vrremde Kostgangers – George Kooimans, Boudewijn de Groot, Henry Vrienten

POLONIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Abi smierc miala znaczenie- Bedoes & Kubi produzent

PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Siempre mais – Tony Carreira

REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Vladimir Misik & Etc – Vladimir Misik

ROMANIA- Singoli:We don’t talk anymore -Charlie Puth ft Selena Gomez

RUSSIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

SAN MARINO – Airplay: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SERBIA- Singoli: Mjesto za Jedno- Natali Dizdar (Slavi)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)

SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SLOVENIA- Singoli:Ina mrno spi – Drevored (nazionali)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran(internazionali)

SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album:En la espinal- Lori Meyers

SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Den langa Vagen hem – Magnus Carlsson

SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Under stars – Amy Mac Donald

UCRAINA- Singoli: Shampanski Ochi- Pianoboy

UNGHERIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Beszt of – Rapulok