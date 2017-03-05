Charts (5/3/2017): Ed Sheeran padrone, festeggia anche Michele Bravi

Nella settimana che vede tornare in testa gente come i Depeche Mode, Amy Mac Donald e Era Istrefi, dei quali parleremo, si conferma di nuovo padrone Ed Sheeran. Ma la notizia è il primo posto in Italia per Michele Bravi: il cantante umbro mette “Anime di carta” in vetta alla nostra chart: è il primo di quella regione a centrare questo prestigioso primato
ALBANIA:Singoli: Redrum – Era Istrefi ft Felix Snow
Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son
AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Falco 60 – Falco
BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/Where’s the revolution- Depeche Mode (Germanofono)
Album: Speeltijd – Niels Destadsbader(Fiandre) /Le live – Kids United (Vallonia)
BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CROAZIA- Singoli: Sve u meni se budi – Kedžo & Zsa Zsa (slavi)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)
Album: Moderna zena- Jelena Rozga (slavi)/Blue and lonesome – Roling Stones internazionali)
DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: 100% Jesus – Suspekt
ESTONIA – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
FINLANDIA- Singoli: Sitä Säät Mitä Tilaat – JVG ft Feat. Ellinoora
Album: Bringer of pain – Battle Beast
FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album Vianney- Vianney
GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Karma – Mike Singer
GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:Gang signs and prayer – Stormzy
GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
Album: La La Land- Colonna Sonora Originale
IRLANDA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Gang signs and prayer – Stormzy
ISLANDA- Singoli:Vigin Falla 2017 – Jonas Sig
Album: Enjoy -Mugison
ITALIA-Singoli: Occidentali’s Karma- Francesco Gabbani
Album: Anime di carta- Michele Bravi
LETTONIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
LITUANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
MALTA – Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
NORVEGIA- Singoli:It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez
Album: Fifty shades darker- Colonna Sonora Originale
PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Vrremde Kostgangers – George Kooimans, Boudewijn de Groot, Henry Vrienten
POLONIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Abi smierc miala znaczenie- Bedoes & Kubi produzent
PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Siempre mais – Tony Carreira
REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Vladimir Misik & Etc – Vladimir Misik
ROMANIA- Singoli:We don’t talk anymore -Charlie Puth ft Selena Gomez
RUSSIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
SAN MARINO – Airplay: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SERBIA- Singoli: Mjesto za Jedno- Natali Dizdar (Slavi)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)
SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SLOVENIA- Singoli:Ina mrno spi – Drevored (nazionali)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran(internazionali)
SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album:En la espinal- Lori Meyers
SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Den langa Vagen hem – Magnus Carlsson
SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Under stars – Amy Mac Donald
UCRAINA- Singoli: Shampanski Ochi- Pianoboy
UNGHERIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Beszt of – Rapulok