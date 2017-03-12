Charts (12/3/2017): Ed Sheeran monstre in patria: sei singoli ai primi sei posti

Torna grande protagonista assoluto Ed Sheeran, che non solo piazza in testa alle charts dovunque il nuovo lavoro ” ÷ [Divide]”, ma nel Regno Unito batte il record di album più rapidamente al numero uno di sempre e piazza sei singoli ai primi sei posti. Nell’ordine: “Shape of you”, “Galway girl”, “Castle on the hill”, “Perfect” , “New man” e “Happier”. Non solo. Nelle prime 15 posizioni ci sono 14 brani dell’album (in pratica manca solo la 7) e gli ultimi due sono alla 18. e 19.

ALBANIA:Singoli: Helem – Getinjo

Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son

AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Falco 60 – Falco

BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/Dream on – Amy Mc Donald (Germanofono)

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran(Fiandre) /Mission enfoirés – Les enfoirés(Vallonia)

BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CROAZIA- Singoli: Sve u meni se budi – Kedžo & Zsa Zsa (slavi)/ Human- Rag ‘n Bone Man (internazionali)

Album: Moderna zena- Jelena Rozga (slavi)/Blue and lonesome – Roling Stones internazionali)

DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: 100% Jesus – Suspekt

ESTONIA – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

FINLANDIA- Singoli: Sitä Säät Mitä Tilaat – JVG ft Feat. Ellinoora

Album: Antaudun- Reino Nordin

FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album Vianney- Vianney

GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

Album: La La Land- Colonna Sonora Originale

IRLANDA- Singoli:Galway Girl – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

ISLANDA- Singoli:Nott – Aron Hannes

Album: Enjoy -Mugison

ITALIA-Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

LETTONIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

LITUANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

MALTA – Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

NORVEGIA- Singoli:It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

POLONIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Evil Twin- Guzior

PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Siempre mais – Tony Carreira

REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:Meditace & relaxace s klasickou hudbou- Interpreti Vari

ROMANIA- Singoli:Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

RUSSIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

SAN MARINO – Airplay: Occidentali’s Karma- Francesco Gabbani

SERBIA- Singoli: Bombonice – Ljubice ft Sajsi MC (Slavi)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)

SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SLOVENIA- Singoli:Ona mrno spi – Drevored (nazionali)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran(internazionali)

SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album:Antonimo-Rayden

SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:Endorsaurusrex – Stiller Has

UCRAINA- Singoli: Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Seaan Paul & Anne Marie

UNGHERIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Tizenhet- Road