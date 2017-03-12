Charts (12/3/2017): Ed Sheeran monstre in patria: sei singoli ai primi sei posti

Torna grande protagonista assoluto Ed Sheeran, che non solo piazza in testa alle charts dovunque il nuovo lavoro ” ÷ [Divide]”, ma nel Regno Unito batte il record di album più rapidamente al numero uno di sempre e piazza sei singoli ai primi sei posti. Nell’ordine: “Shape of you”, “Galway girl”, “Castle on the hill”, “Perfect” , “New man” e “Happier”. Non solo. Nelle prime 15 posizioni ci sono 14 brani dell’album (in pratica manca solo la 7) e gli ultimi due sono alla 18. e 19.
ALBANIA:Singoli: Helem – Getinjo
Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son
AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Falco 60 – Falco
BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/Dream on – Amy Mc Donald (Germanofono)
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran(Fiandre) /Mission enfoirés – Les enfoirés(Vallonia)
BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CROAZIA- Singoli: Sve u meni se budi – Kedžo & Zsa Zsa (slavi)/ Human- Rag ‘n Bone Man (internazionali)
Album: Moderna zena- Jelena Rozga (slavi)/Blue and lonesome – Roling Stones internazionali)
DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: 100% Jesus – Suspekt
ESTONIA – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
FINLANDIA- Singoli: Sitä Säät Mitä Tilaat – JVG ft Feat. Ellinoora
Album: Antaudun- Reino Nordin
FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album Vianney- Vianney
GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
Album: La La Land- Colonna Sonora Originale
IRLANDA- Singoli:Galway Girl – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
ISLANDA- Singoli:Nott – Aron Hannes
Album: Enjoy -Mugison
ITALIA-Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
LETTONIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
LITUANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
MALTA – Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
NORVEGIA- Singoli:It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
POLONIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Evil Twin- Guzior
PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Siempre mais – Tony Carreira
REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:Meditace & relaxace s klasickou hudbou- Interpreti Vari
ROMANIA- Singoli:Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
RUSSIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
SAN MARINO – Airplay: Occidentali’s Karma- Francesco Gabbani
SERBIA- Singoli: Bombonice – Ljubice ft Sajsi MC (Slavi)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)
SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SLOVENIA- Singoli:Ona mrno spi – Drevored (nazionali)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran(internazionali)
SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album:Antonimo-Rayden
SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:Endorsaurusrex – Stiller Has
UCRAINA- Singoli: Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Seaan Paul & Anne Marie
UNGHERIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Tizenhet- Road