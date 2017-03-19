Charts (19/3/2017): Ed Sheeran senza rivali in tutta Europa

Landslide assoluta per Ed Sheeran, protagonista assoluto delle classifiche sia sul fronte dei singoli che sa quello degli album: pochissimi artisti, quasi sempre autoctoni, riescono a far scendere dal primo posto l’artista britannico. Anche in Italia, entrambe le classifiche sono dominate dal giovane cantautore e dalle sue produzioni

ALBANIA:Singoli: Anderr- Kida

Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son

AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/DThe sound of silence- Disturbed (Germanofono)

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran(Fiandre) /Mission enfoirés – Les enfoirés(Vallonia)

BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CROAZIA- Singoli: Sve u meni se budi – Kedžo & Zsa Zsa (slavi)/ Skin- Rag ‘n Bone Man (internazionali)

Album: Moderna zena- Jelena Rozga (slavi)/÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (internazionali)

DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

ESTONIA – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

FINLANDIA- Singoli: Rhan Takii – Antti Tuisku

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album Mission Enfoirés – Les enfoirés

GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

Album: La La Land- Colonna Sonora Originale

IRLANDA- Singoli:Galway Girl – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

ISLANDA- Singoli:Paper- Svala

Album: Enjoy -Mugison

ITALIA-Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

LETTONIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

LITUANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

MALTA – Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

NORVEGIA- Singoli:It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

POLONIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Siempre mais – Tony Carreira

REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

ROMANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

RUSSIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SAN MARINO – Airplay: Occidentali’s Karma- Francesco Gabbani

SERBIA- Singoli: Bombonice – Ljubice ft Sajsi MC (Slavi)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)

SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SLOVENIA- Singoli: Telo -Hamo &Tribute 2 Love (nazionali)/Paris- The Chainsmokers (internazionali)

SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

UCRAINA- Singoli: Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Seaan Paul & Anne Marie

UNGHERIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran