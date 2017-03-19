Charts (19/3/2017): Ed Sheeran senza rivali in tutta Europa

Landslide assoluta per Ed Sheeran, protagonista assoluto delle classifiche sia sul fronte dei singoli che sa quello degli album: pochissimi artisti, quasi sempre autoctoni, riescono a far scendere dal primo posto l’artista britannico. Anche in Italia, entrambe le classifiche sono dominate dal giovane cantautore e dalle sue produzioni
ALBANIA:Singoli: Anderr- Kida
Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son
AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/DThe sound of silence- Disturbed (Germanofono)
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran(Fiandre) /Mission enfoirés – Les enfoirés(Vallonia)
BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CROAZIA- Singoli: Sve u meni se budi – Kedžo & Zsa Zsa (slavi)/ Skin- Rag ‘n Bone Man (internazionali)
Album: Moderna zena- Jelena Rozga (slavi)/÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (internazionali)
DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
ESTONIA – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
FINLANDIA- Singoli: Rhan Takii – Antti Tuisku
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album Mission Enfoirés – Les enfoirés
GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
Album: La La Land- Colonna Sonora Originale
IRLANDA- Singoli:Galway Girl – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
ISLANDA- Singoli:Paper- Svala
Album: Enjoy -Mugison
ITALIA-Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
LETTONIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
LITUANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
MALTA – Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
NORVEGIA- Singoli:It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
POLONIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Siempre mais – Tony Carreira
REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
ROMANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
RUSSIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SAN MARINO – Airplay: Occidentali’s Karma- Francesco Gabbani
SERBIA- Singoli: Bombonice – Ljubice ft Sajsi MC (Slavi)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)
SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SLOVENIA- Singoli: Telo -Hamo &Tribute 2 Love (nazionali)/Paris- The Chainsmokers (internazionali)
SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
UCRAINA- Singoli: Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Seaan Paul & Anne Marie
UNGHERIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran