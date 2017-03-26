Charts (26/3/2017): i Depeche Mode tengono testa ad Ed Sheeran

Mentre Ed Sheeran continua a dominare le classifiche, si fanno avanti a passo svelto i Depeche Mode, che stanno conquistando spazi e paesi col loro nuovo album “Spirit”. La storica band britannica segna un grande rientro nelle charts continentali: anche nel nostro Paese l’affetto è immutato e vale la vetta.

ALBANIA:Singoli: Yjet Nalt- Gjiko

Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son

AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/Dream on- Amy Mac Donald (Germanofono)

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran(Fiandre) /Spirit – Depeche Mode (Vallonia)

BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CROAZIA- Singoli: Sve u meni se budi – Kedžo & Zsa Zsa (slavi)/ Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley (internazionali)

Album: Moderna zena- Jelena Rozga (slavi)/÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (internazionali)

DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

ESTONIA – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

FINLANDIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Halluden Highway – Haloo Helsinki

FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album Mission Enfoirés – Les enfoirés

GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

Album: La La Land- Colonna Sonora Originale

IRLANDA- Singoli:Galway Girl – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

ISLANDA- Singoli:Paper- Svala

Album: Enjoy -Mugison

ITALIA-Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

Album: Spirit – Depeche Mode

LETTONIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

LITUANIA- Singoli:Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

MALTA – Singoli:Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

NORVEGIA- Singoli:It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Habiba – Boef

Album:Slaapketort- Boef

POLONIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

PORTOGALLO- Singoli:Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album: Siempre mais – Tony Carreira

REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

ROMANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

RUSSIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SAN MARINO – Airplay: Occidentali’s Karma- Francesco Gabbani

SERBIA- Singoli: Beba iz neta- Nipke (Slavi)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)

SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SLOVENIA- Singoli: Zazarim- Raiven (nazionali)/Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley (internazionali)

SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album:Lo niego todo- Joaquin Sabina

SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:So good – Zara Larsson

SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

UCRAINA- Singoli: Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Seaan Paul & Anne Marie

UNGHERIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran