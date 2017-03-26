Charts (26/3/2017): i Depeche Mode tengono testa ad Ed Sheeran

Mentre Ed Sheeran continua a dominare le classifiche, si fanno avanti a passo svelto i Depeche Mode, che stanno conquistando spazi e paesi col loro nuovo album “Spirit”. La storica band britannica segna un grande rientro nelle charts continentali: anche nel nostro Paese l’affetto è immutato e vale la vetta.
ALBANIA:Singoli: Yjet Nalt- Gjiko
Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son
AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/Dream on- Amy Mac Donald (Germanofono)
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran(Fiandre) /Spirit – Depeche Mode (Vallonia)
BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CROAZIA- Singoli: Sve u meni se budi – Kedžo & Zsa Zsa (slavi)/ Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley (internazionali)
Album: Moderna zena- Jelena Rozga (slavi)/÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (internazionali)
DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
ESTONIA – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
FINLANDIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Halluden Highway – Haloo Helsinki
FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album Mission Enfoirés – Les enfoirés
GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
Album: La La Land- Colonna Sonora Originale
IRLANDA- Singoli:Galway Girl – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
ISLANDA- Singoli:Paper- Svala
Album: Enjoy -Mugison
ITALIA-Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
Album: Spirit – Depeche Mode
LETTONIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
LITUANIA- Singoli:Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
MALTA – Singoli:Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
NORVEGIA- Singoli:It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Habiba – Boef
Album:Slaapketort- Boef
POLONIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
PORTOGALLO- Singoli:Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album: Siempre mais – Tony Carreira
REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
ROMANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
RUSSIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SAN MARINO – Airplay: Occidentali’s Karma- Francesco Gabbani
SERBIA- Singoli: Beba iz neta- Nipke (Slavi)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)
SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SLOVENIA- Singoli: Zazarim- Raiven (nazionali)/Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley (internazionali)
SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album:Lo niego todo- Joaquin Sabina
SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:So good – Zara Larsson
SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
UCRAINA- Singoli: Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Seaan Paul & Anne Marie
UNGHERIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran