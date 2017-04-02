Charts (2/4/2017): I Depeche Mode tengono testa a Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran continua a dominare le classifiche ma ma trovato un serio avversario nei Depeche Mode che questa settimana piazzano “Spirit“, l’album che ne segna il rientro, alla prima posizione in mezza Europa, scalzando dalla vetta quello del cantautore inglese.
ALBANIA:Singoli: Yjet Nalt- Gjiko
Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son
AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Spirit- Depeche Mode
BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/Where’s the revolution- Depeche Mode (Germanofono)
Album: From Deewee – Soulwax(Fiandre) /Spirit – Depeche Mode (Vallonia)
BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CROAZIA- Singoli: Sve u meni se budi – Kedžo & Zsa Zsa (slavi)/ Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley (internazionali)
Album: Isti osjećaj -Massimo & Zagrebacki Solisti (slavi)/÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (internazionali)
DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
ESTONIA – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
FINLANDIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Halluden Highway – Haloo Helsinki
FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album Spirit- Depeche Mode
GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:We got love – The Kelly Family
GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
Album: La La Land- Colonna Sonora Originale
IRLANDA- Singoli:Galway Girl – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
ISLANDA- Singoli:Paper- Svala
Album: Enjoy -Mugison
ITALIA-Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
Album: Spirit – Depeche Mode
LETTONIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
LITUANIA- Singoli:Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
MALTA – Singoli:Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
NORVEGIA- Singoli:It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Habiba – Boef
Album:Slaapketort- Boef
POLONIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Spirit- Depeche Mode
PORTOGALLO- Singoli:Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album: Spirit- Depeche mode
REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:Spirit- Depeche mode
ROMANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
RUSSIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SAN MARINO – Airplay: Occidentali’s Karma- Francesco Gabbani
SERBIA- Singoli: No problemu – Sassja (Slavi)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)
SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SLOVENIA- Singoli: Zazarim- Raiven (nazionali)/Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley (internazionali)
SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album:Lo niego todo- Joaquin Sabina
SVEZIA- Singoli: Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson
Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Spirit- Depeche mode
UCRAINA- Singoli: Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Seaan Paul & Anne Marie
UNGHERIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Spirit- Depeche Mode