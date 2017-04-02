Charts (2/4/2017): I Depeche Mode tengono testa a Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran continua a dominare le classifiche ma ma trovato un serio avversario nei Depeche Mode che questa settimana piazzano “Spirit“, l’album che ne segna il rientro, alla prima posizione in mezza Europa, scalzando dalla vetta quello del cantautore inglese.

ALBANIA:Singoli: Yjet Nalt- Gjiko

Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son

AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Spirit- Depeche Mode

BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/Where’s the revolution- Depeche Mode (Germanofono)

Album: From Deewee – Soulwax(Fiandre) /Spirit – Depeche Mode (Vallonia)

BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CROAZIA- Singoli: Sve u meni se budi – Kedžo & Zsa Zsa (slavi)/ Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley (internazionali)

Album: Isti osjećaj -Massimo & Zagrebacki Solisti (slavi)/÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (internazionali)

DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

ESTONIA – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

FINLANDIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Halluden Highway – Haloo Helsinki

FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album Spirit- Depeche Mode

GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:We got love – The Kelly Family

GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

Album: La La Land- Colonna Sonora Originale

IRLANDA- Singoli:Galway Girl – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

ISLANDA- Singoli:Paper- Svala

Album: Enjoy -Mugison

ITALIA-Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

Album: Spirit – Depeche Mode

LETTONIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

LITUANIA- Singoli:Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

MALTA – Singoli:Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

NORVEGIA- Singoli:It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Habiba – Boef

Album:Slaapketort- Boef

POLONIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Spirit- Depeche Mode

PORTOGALLO- Singoli:Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album: Spirit- Depeche mode

REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:Spirit- Depeche mode

ROMANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

RUSSIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SAN MARINO – Airplay: Occidentali’s Karma- Francesco Gabbani

SERBIA- Singoli: No problemu – Sassja (Slavi)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)

SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SLOVENIA- Singoli: Zazarim- Raiven (nazionali)/Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley (internazionali)

SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album:Lo niego todo- Joaquin Sabina

SVEZIA- Singoli: Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson

Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Spirit- Depeche mode

UCRAINA- Singoli: Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Seaan Paul & Anne Marie

UNGHERIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Spirit- Depeche Mode