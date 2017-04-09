Charts (9/4/2017): Continua il dominio assoluto di Ed Sheeran

Prosegue il dominio di Ed Sheeran. Uscito praticamente di scena in due settimane l’album dei Depeche Mode, che gravita sempre in top 5 ma giù dalla vetta, il cantautore inglese ha ripiazzato nuovamente in testa anche il proprio nuovo lavoro “÷ [Divide]”
ALBANIA:Singoli: Mall – Enis Bytyqi
Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son
AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: We got love – The Kelly Family
BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/Dream on – Amy Mac Donald (Germanofono)
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (Fiandre) /Selfocracy – Loic Nottet (Vallonia)
BULGARIA-Singoli:Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CROAZIA- Singoli: Vrati me – Nina Badric (slavi)/ Fun- Blondie (internazionali)
Album:Moderna Zena – Jelena Rozga (slavi)/÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (internazionali)
DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
ESTONIA – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
FINLANDIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Halluden Highway – Haloo Helsinki
FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:- Emotionen – Joel Brandenstein
GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
Album: La La Land- Colonna Sonora Originale
IRLANDA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
ISLANDA- Singoli:Allter er eitt- Hjalmar
Album: Enjoy -Mugison
ITALIA-Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
Album: Automation- Jamiroquai
LETTONIA- Singoli: Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
LITUANIA- Singoli:Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley
LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
MALTA – Singoli:Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
NORVEGIA- Singoli:It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Habiba – Boef
Album:Slaapketort- Boef
POLONIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Tu -Lemon
PORTOGALLO- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Diz me – Paulo Gonzo
REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
ROMANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
RUSSIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SAN MARINO – Airplay: Occidentali’s Karma- Francesco Gabbani
SERBIA- Singoli: No problemu – Sassja (Slavi)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)
SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SLOVENIA- Singoli: Zazarim- Raiven (nazionali)/Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley (internazionali)
SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album:Lo niego todo- Joaquin Sabina
SVEZIA- Singoli: Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson
Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Love- Zuri West
UCRAINA- Singoli: Shampanski Ochi- Pianoboy
UNGHERIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran