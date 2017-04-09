Charts (9/4/2017): Continua il dominio assoluto di Ed Sheeran

Prosegue il dominio di Ed Sheeran. Uscito praticamente di scena in due settimane l’album dei Depeche Mode, che gravita sempre in top 5 ma giù dalla vetta, il cantautore inglese ha ripiazzato nuovamente in testa anche il proprio nuovo lavoro “÷ [Divide]”

ALBANIA:Singoli: Mall – Enis Bytyqi

Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit -Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son

AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: We got love – The Kelly Family

BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/Dream on – Amy Mac Donald (Germanofono)

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (Fiandre) /Selfocracy – Loic Nottet (Vallonia)

BULGARIA-Singoli:Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CROAZIA- Singoli: Vrati me – Nina Badric (slavi)/ Fun- Blondie (internazionali)

Album:Moderna Zena – Jelena Rozga (slavi)/÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (internazionali)

DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

ESTONIA – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

FINLANDIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Halluden Highway – Haloo Helsinki

FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:- Emotionen – Joel Brandenstein

GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

Album: La La Land- Colonna Sonora Originale

IRLANDA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

ISLANDA- Singoli:Allter er eitt- Hjalmar

Album: Enjoy -Mugison

ITALIA-Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

Album: Automation- Jamiroquai

LETTONIA- Singoli: Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

LITUANIA- Singoli:Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley

LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

MALTA – Singoli:Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

NORVEGIA- Singoli:It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Habiba – Boef

Album:Slaapketort- Boef

POLONIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Tu -Lemon

PORTOGALLO- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Diz me – Paulo Gonzo

REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

ROMANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

RUSSIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SAN MARINO – Airplay: Occidentali’s Karma- Francesco Gabbani

SERBIA- Singoli: No problemu – Sassja (Slavi)/Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (internazionali)

SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SLOVENIA- Singoli: Zazarim- Raiven (nazionali)/Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley (internazionali)

SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album:Lo niego todo- Joaquin Sabina

SVEZIA- Singoli: Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson

Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Love- Zuri West

UCRAINA- Singoli: Shampanski Ochi- Pianoboy

UNGHERIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran