Download e airplay (17/4/2017): duello fra Harry Styles e Zayn Malik

Entra direttamente nelle zone alte della classifica “Sign of the times”, il singolo che accompagna il primo album da solista di Harry Styles, componente degli One Direction, che così ingaggia la sfida col suo ex compagno di boyband, Zayn Malik, in questi giorni anche lui in classifica.

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Chained To The Rhythm- Katy Perry ft Skip Marley

2.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay

3.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez (NOR)

5.I feel it coming- The Weeknd ft Daft Punk

6.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)

7.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

8.Way down we go – Kaleo (ISL)

9. Human– Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

10.Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie (GBR)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez (NOR)

3.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)

4.Skin- Rag ‘n Bone Man (GBR)

5. Way down we go – Kaleo (ISL)

6.Human– Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

7.Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie (GBR)

8.Tuesday- Burak Yeter ft Danielle Sandoval (TUR)

9.Castle on the hill- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.I don’t wanna live forever- Zayn ft Talor Swift (GBR)

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA

1.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Something like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

3.Chained to the rhtytm- Katy Perry ft Skip Marley

4.It ain’t me- Kygo & Selena Gomez (NOR)

5.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)

6.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

7. feel it coming- The Weeknd ft Daft Punk

8.Sign of the tumes – Harry Styles (GBR)

9.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

10.Tuesday- Burak Yeter ft Danielle Sandoval (TUR)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI

1.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)

3.It ain’t me- Kygo & Selena Gomez (NOR)

4.Sign of the tumes – Harry Styles (GBR)

5.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

6.Tuesday- Burak Yeter ft Danielle Sandoval (TUR)

7.Be mine -Ofenbach (FRA)

8.Human- Rag’n bone man (GBR)

9.Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie (GBR)

10.Skin- Ran ‘n Bone Man (GBR)