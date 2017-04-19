0

Charts (16/4/2016): Ancora Ed Sheeran, ma ecco Harry Styles

Ancora vetta per Ed Sheeran, con singolo ed album che girano altissimi nelle charts di mezza Europa, ma partendo dal Regno Unito, è già cominciato l’assalto di Harry Styles, uno dei componenti degli One Direction, pronto al primo album da solista.

ALBANIA:Singoli: Eja – Tori  ft Elinell
Album: Melodia- Ardjan Bujupi
AUSTRIA: Singoli: Hey Bro! –  Marco Wagner & Dave Brown
Album: Cara mia – Andy Borg
BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/Dream on – Amy Mac Donald (Germanofono)
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (Fiandre) /Selfocracy – Loic Nottet (Vallonia)
BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CROAZIA- Singoli: Vrati me – Nina Badric (slavi)/ Good girls – Crystal  Fighters internazionali)
Album:Život nije siv – Mja Dimsic (slavi)/÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (internazionali)
DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Ost for vesterled – Kim Larsen & Kjukken
ESTONIA – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
FINLANDIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Halluden Highway – Haloo Helsinki
FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Force et honneur – Lacrim
GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:- inFinite – Deep Purple
GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Sign of the times – Harry Styles
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
Album: Join the club 5 – Interpreti Vari
IRLANDA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
ISLANDA- Singoli:Paper- Svala
Album: Enjoy -Mugison
ITALIA-Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
Album: Fenomeno – Fabri Fibra
LETTONIA- Singoli: Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
LITUANIA- Singoli:Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley
LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
MALTA – Singoli:Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
NORVEGIA- Singoli:It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:Slaapketort- Boef
POLONIA- Singoli:On My Way  Tiesto Feat. Bright Sparks
Album: Annoyance and disappointment- Dawin Podsziadlo
PORTOGALLO- Singoli:Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album: Diz me – Paulo Gonzo
REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
ROMANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
RUSSIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SAN MARINO – Airplay: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SERBIA- Singoli: Clap clap – Sajsi Mc & Dj Biko  (Slavi)/You don’t know me – Jax Jones fr Ray (internazionali)
SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SLOVENIA- Singoli: Ni Panike – Sell out (nazionali)/Believer- Imagine dragons(internazionali)
SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album:Lo niego todo- Joaquin Sabina
SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:inFinite – Deep Purple
UCRAINA- Singoli: Shampanski Ochi- Pianoboy
UNGHERIA: Singoli: Szabadon – Akos
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

