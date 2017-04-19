Charts (16/4/2016): Ancora Ed Sheeran, ma ecco Harry Styles

Ancora vetta per Ed Sheeran, con singolo ed album che girano altissimi nelle charts di mezza Europa, ma partendo dal Regno Unito, è già cominciato l’assalto di Harry Styles, uno dei componenti degli One Direction, pronto al primo album da solista.

ALBANIA:Singoli: Eja – Tori ft Elinell

Album: Melodia- Ardjan Bujupi

AUSTRIA: Singoli: Hey Bro! – Marco Wagner & Dave Brown

Album: Cara mia – Andy Borg

BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/Dream on – Amy Mac Donald (Germanofono)

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (Fiandre) /Selfocracy – Loic Nottet (Vallonia)

BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CIPRO – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CROAZIA- Singoli: Vrati me – Nina Badric (slavi)/ Good girls – Crystal Fighters internazionali)

Album:Život nije siv – Mja Dimsic (slavi)/÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (internazionali)

DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Ost for vesterled – Kim Larsen & Kjukken

ESTONIA – Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

FINLANDIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Halluden Highway – Haloo Helsinki

FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Force et honneur – Lacrim

GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:- inFinite – Deep Purple

GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Sign of the times – Harry Styles

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

Album: Join the club 5 – Interpreti Vari

IRLANDA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

ISLANDA- Singoli:Paper- Svala

Album: Enjoy -Mugison

ITALIA-Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

Album: Fenomeno – Fabri Fibra

LETTONIA- Singoli: Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

LITUANIA- Singoli:Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley

LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

MALTA – Singoli:Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

NORVEGIA- Singoli:It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:Slaapketort- Boef

POLONIA- Singoli:On My Way Tiesto Feat. Bright Sparks

Album: Annoyance and disappointment- Dawin Podsziadlo

PORTOGALLO- Singoli:Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album: Diz me – Paulo Gonzo

REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

ROMANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

RUSSIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SAN MARINO – Airplay: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SERBIA- Singoli: Clap clap – Sajsi Mc & Dj Biko (Slavi)/You don’t know me – Jax Jones fr Ray (internazionali)

SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SLOVENIA- Singoli: Ni Panike – Sell out (nazionali)/Believer- Imagine dragons(internazionali)

SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album:Lo niego todo- Joaquin Sabina

SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:inFinite – Deep Purple

UCRAINA- Singoli: Shampanski Ochi- Pianoboy

UNGHERIA: Singoli: Szabadon – Akos

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

