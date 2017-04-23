Charts (22/4/2016): Ed Sheeran continua a fare il vuoto

Continua a non esserci partita. Ed Sheeran si è installato in testa alla classifica e non scende più. Ormai delineati anche altri brani protagonisti in questo periodo, quelli di Katy Perry ft Skip Marley e quello dei Chainsmokers & Coldplay. Ma per ora, non ce n’è per nessuno.
ALBANIA:Singoli: Eja – Tori ft Elinell
Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit – Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son
AUSTRIA: Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:Und weide? – Seiler und speer
BELGIO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/Dream on – Amy Mac Donald (Germanofono)
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (Fiandre) /Selfocracy – Loic Nottet (Vallonia)
BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CIPRO – Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
CROAZIA- Singoli: Vrati me – Nina Badric (slavi)/ Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley (internazionali)
Album:Život nije siv – Mja Dimsic (slavi)/÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (internazionali)
DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Ost for vesterled – Kim Larsen & Kjukken
ESTONIA – Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
FINLANDIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Halluden Highway – Haloo Helsinki
FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Force et honneur – Lacrim
GERMANIA –Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:- ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
Album: Join the club 5 – Interpreti Vari
IRLANDA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
ISLANDA- Singoli:Paper- Svala
Album: Enjoy -Mugison
ITALIA-Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album: Fenomeno – Fabri Fibra
LETTONIA- Singoli: Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
LITUANIA- Singoli:Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley
LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
MALTA – Singoli:Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley
NORVEGIA- Singoli:Symphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:Slaapketort- Boef
POLONIA- Singoli:On My Way Tiesto Feat. Bright Sparks
Album: Remisja- Peja, slums, attack
PORTOGALLO- Singoli:Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album: Altar- The Gift
REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
ROMANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
RUSSIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SAN MARINO – Airplay: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SERBIA- Singoli: Clap clap – Sajsi Mc & Dj Biko (Slavi)/You don’t know me – Jax Jones fr Ray (internazionali)
SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SLOVENIA- Singoli: Ni Panike – Sell out (nazionali)/Believer- Imagine dragons(internazionali)
SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album:Lo niego todo- Joaquin Sabina
SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
SVIZZERA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:inFinite – Deep Purple
UCRAINA- Singoli: Shampanski Ochi- Pianoboy
UNGHERIA: Singoli: Szabadon – Akos
Album: Dolgozzátok fel!- Tankcsapda