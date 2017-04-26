Download e airplay (23/4/2016): la scalata dei Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson

Katy Perry e Ed Sheeran continuano il loro dominio nelle classifiche europee rispettivamente dell’airplay e del download ma stanno arrivando alcuni brani che sentiremo in questa estate: su tutti “Simphony” dei Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson.
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Chained To The Rhythm- Katy Perry ft Skip Marley
2.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay
3.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez (NOR)
5.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)
6.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
7.Way down we go – Kaleo (ISL)
8.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)
9.I feel it coming- The Weeknd ft Daft Punk
10.Human– Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez (NOR)
3.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)
4.Skin- Rag ‘n Bone Man (GBR)
5. Way down we go – Kaleo (ISL)
6.Human– Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)
7.Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie (GBR)
8.Castle on the hill- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.Be mine- Ofenbach (FRA)
10.Tuesday- Burak Yeter ft Danielle Sandoval (TUR)
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA
1.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
3.Something like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
4.Chained to the rhtytm- Katy Perry ft Skip Marley
5.It ain’t me- Kygo & Selena Gomez (NOR)
6.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)
7.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
8.Sign of the tumes – Harry Styles (GBR)
9.I feel it coming- The Weeknd ft Daft Punk
10. Tuesday- Burak Yeter ft Danielle Sandoval (TUR)
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI
1.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.It ain’t me- Kygo & Selena Gomez (NOR)
3.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)
4.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
5.Sign of the tumes – Harry Styles (GBR)
6.Tuesday- Burak Yeter ft Danielle Sandoval (TUR)
7.Be mine -Ofenbach (FRA)
8.Skin Rag’n bone man (GBR)
9.Simphony – Clena Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)
10.Human- Rag’n bone man (GBR)