Download e airplay (23/4/2016): la scalata dei Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson

Katy Perry e Ed Sheeran continuano il loro dominio nelle classifiche europee rispettivamente dell’airplay e del download ma stanno arrivando alcuni brani che sentiremo in questa estate: su tutti “Simphony” dei Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson.

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Chained To The Rhythm- Katy Perry ft Skip Marley

2.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay

3.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez (NOR)

5.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)

6.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

7.Way down we go – Kaleo (ISL)

8.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

9.I feel it coming- The Weeknd ft Daft Punk

10.Human– Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez (NOR)

3.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)

4.Skin- Rag ‘n Bone Man (GBR)

5. Way down we go – Kaleo (ISL)

6.Human– Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

7.Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie (GBR)

8.Castle on the hill- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.Be mine- Ofenbach (FRA)

10.Tuesday- Burak Yeter ft Danielle Sandoval (TUR)

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA

1.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

3.Something like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

4.Chained to the rhtytm- Katy Perry ft Skip Marley

5.It ain’t me- Kygo & Selena Gomez (NOR)

6.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)

7.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

8.Sign of the tumes – Harry Styles (GBR)

9.I feel it coming- The Weeknd ft Daft Punk

10. Tuesday- Burak Yeter ft Danielle Sandoval (TUR)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI

1.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.It ain’t me- Kygo & Selena Gomez (NOR)

3.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)

4.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

5.Sign of the tumes – Harry Styles (GBR)

6.Tuesday- Burak Yeter ft Danielle Sandoval (TUR)

7.Be mine -Ofenbach (FRA)

8.Skin Rag’n bone man (GBR)

9.Simphony – Clena Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

10.Human- Rag’n bone man (GBR)