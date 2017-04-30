Charts (30/4/2017): Luis Fonsi e Daddy Yankee all’assalto di Ed Sheeran

Signori, abbiamo il brano che fra poco scalzerà dalla vetta Ed Sheeran. E non è un bel sentire perchè benchè personalmente ami la musica latina, il reggaeton “Despacito” dei portoricani Luis Fonsi e Daddy Yankee è una di quelle cose talmente folgoranti capaci di infilarsi in testa in due secondi da non uscirne più nemmeno a cannonate. Comunque, è giusto che se non l’avere ancora sentita, ne facciate la conoscenza, anche se non è un pezzo europeo, anche perchè è in classifica da quasi due mesi ma ora sta scalando pericolosamente posizioni.

ALBANIA:Singoli: Pablo (Lock Doh Remix) – Ledri Vula, Lumi B, Gjiko, Skerdi

Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit – Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son

AUSTRIA: Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album:Und weida? – Seiler und speer

BELGIO- Singoli: Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay(Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/Dream on – Amy Mac Donald (Germanofono)

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (Fiandre) /Selfocracy – Loic Nottet (Vallonia)

BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

CIPRO – Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

CROAZIA- Singoli: Vrati me – Nina Badric (slavi)/ Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay (internazionali)

Album:Život nije siv – Mja Dimsic (slavi)/÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (internazionali)

DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Ost for vesterled – Kim Larsen & Kjukken

ESTONIA – Singoli: Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

FINLANDIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Halluden Highway – Haloo Helsinki

FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: Force et honneur – Lacrim

GERMANIA –Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album: So schon anders- Adel Tawil

GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man

Album: Spasmena kommatia tis kardas-Antonis Remos

IRLANDA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

ISLANDA- Singoli:Allt er eitt- Hjalmar

Album: Enjoy -Mugison

ITALIA-Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album: Fenomeno – Fabri Fibra

LETTONIA- Singoli: Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

LITUANIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

MALTA – Singoli:It ain’t me- Kygo ft Selena Gomez

NORVEGIA- Singoli:Fy faen- Temur & Hkeem

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

POLONIA- Singoli:Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley

Album: Eterno agosto-Alvaro Soler

PORTOGALLO- Singoli:Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album: Siempre mais- Tony Carreira

REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:Ziv je – Tomas Klus

ROMANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

RUSSIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SAN MARINO – Airplay: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SERBIA- Singoli: Nista -Elemental (Slavi)/You don’t know me – Jax Jones fr Raye (internazionali)

SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

SLOVENIA- Singoli: Ni Panike – Sell out (nazionali)/Galway girl- Ed Sheeran(internazionali)

SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album:Lo niego todo- Joaquin Sabina

SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran

SVIZZERA-Singoli:Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

Album Mele7 – Zuna

UCRAINA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

UNGHERIA: Singoli: Szabadon – Akos

Album: Micsodaország- Quimby