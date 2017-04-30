Charts (30/4/2017): Luis Fonsi e Daddy Yankee all’assalto di Ed Sheeran

Signori, abbiamo il brano che fra poco scalzerà dalla vetta Ed Sheeran. E non è un bel sentire perchè benchè personalmente ami la musica latina, il reggaeton “Despacito” dei portoricani Luis Fonsi e Daddy Yankee è una di quelle cose talmente folgoranti capaci di infilarsi in testa in due secondi da non uscirne più nemmeno a cannonate. Comunque, è giusto che se non l’avere ancora sentita, ne facciate la conoscenza, anche se non è un pezzo europeo, anche perchè è in classifica da quasi due mesi ma ora sta scalando pericolosamente posizioni.
ALBANIA:Singoli: Pablo (Lock Doh Remix) – Ledri Vula, Lumi B, Gjiko, Skerdi
Album: Rapsodët N’rap T’sotit – Mc Kresha & Lyrical Son
AUSTRIA: Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album:Und weida? – Seiler und speer
BELGIO- Singoli: Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay(Fiandre)/ Shape of you – Ed Sheeran (Vallonia)/Dream on – Amy Mac Donald (Germanofono)
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (Fiandre) /Selfocracy – Loic Nottet (Vallonia)
BULGARIA-Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
CIPRO – Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
CROAZIA- Singoli: Vrati me – Nina Badric (slavi)/ Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay (internazionali)
Album:Život nije siv – Mja Dimsic (slavi)/÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran (internazionali)
DANIMARCA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Ost for vesterled – Kim Larsen & Kjukken
ESTONIA – Singoli: Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
FINLANDIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Halluden Highway – Haloo Helsinki
FRANCIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: Force et honneur – Lacrim
GERMANIA –Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album: So schon anders- Adel Tawil
GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli:Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
GRECIA- Singoli: Human- Rag ‘n bone Man
Album: Spasmena kommatia tis kardas-Antonis Remos
IRLANDA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
ISLANDA- Singoli:Allt er eitt- Hjalmar
Album: Enjoy -Mugison
ITALIA-Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album: Fenomeno – Fabri Fibra
LETTONIA- Singoli: Something just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
LITUANIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
MALTA – Singoli:It ain’t me- Kygo ft Selena Gomez
NORVEGIA- Singoli:Fy faen- Temur & Hkeem
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album: ÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
POLONIA- Singoli:Chained to the rhytm – Katy Perry& Skip Marley
Album: Eterno agosto-Alvaro Soler
PORTOGALLO- Singoli:Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album: Siempre mais- Tony Carreira
REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:Ziv je – Tomas Klus
ROMANIA- Singoli:Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
RUSSIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SAN MARINO – Airplay: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SERBIA- Singoli: Nista -Elemental (Slavi)/You don’t know me – Jax Jones fr Raye (internazionali)
SLOVACCHIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
SLOVENIA- Singoli: Ni Panike – Sell out (nazionali)/Galway girl- Ed Sheeran(internazionali)
SPAGNA- Singoli: Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album:Lo niego todo- Joaquin Sabina
SVEZIA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Album:÷ [Divide]- Ed Sheeran
SVIZZERA-Singoli:Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
Album Mele7 – Zuna
UCRAINA- Singoli: Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
UNGHERIA: Singoli: Szabadon – Akos
Album: Micsodaország- Quimby