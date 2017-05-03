Download e airplay (30/4/2017): “Despacito” sfida Ed Sheeran e Clean Bandit

Come già nelle classifiche in giro per l’Europa, anche in quelle continentali comincia la sfida fra Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee e Ed Sheeran, ma a questo confronto si aggiungono anche i due brani piazzati in classifica dal gruppo inglese dei Clean Bandit, che stanno lanciando anche il brano con Zara Larsson.
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Chained To The Rhythm- Katy Perry ft Skip Marley
2.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay
3.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez (NOR)
5.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
6.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)
7.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)
8.Way down we go – Kaleo (ISL)
9.I feel it coming- The Weeknd ft Daft Punk
10.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez (NOR)
3.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)
4.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)
5.Way down we go – Kaleo (ISL)
6.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
7.Human– Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)
8.Be mine- Ofenbach (FRA)
9.Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie (GBR)
10.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA
1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
2.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.omething like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
4.Chained to the rhtytm- Katy Perry ft Skip Marley
5.It ain’t me- Kygo & Selena Gomez (NOR)
6.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)
7.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
8.Sign of the tumes – Harry Styles (GBR)
9.Simphony – Clena Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)
10.Skin Rag’n bone man (GBR)
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI
1.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.It ain’t me- Kygo & Selena Gomez (NOR)
3.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)
4.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
5.Sign of the tumes – Harry Styles (GBR)
6.Skin Rag’n bone man (GBR)
8.Tuesday- Burak Yeter ft Danielle Sandoval (TUR)
9.Human- Rag’n bone man (GBR)
10.Way down we go- Kaleo (ISL)