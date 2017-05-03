Download e airplay (30/4/2017): “Despacito” sfida Ed Sheeran e Clean Bandit

Come già nelle classifiche in giro per l’Europa, anche in quelle continentali comincia la sfida fra Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee e Ed Sheeran, ma a questo confronto si aggiungono anche i due brani piazzati in classifica dal gruppo inglese dei Clean Bandit, che stanno lanciando anche il brano con Zara Larsson.

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Chained To The Rhythm- Katy Perry ft Skip Marley

2.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay

3.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez (NOR)

5.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

6.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

7.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)

8.Way down we go – Kaleo (ISL)

9.I feel it coming- The Weeknd ft Daft Punk

10.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez (NOR)

3.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

4.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)

5.Way down we go – Kaleo (ISL)

6.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

7.Human– Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

8.Be mine- Ofenbach (FRA)

9.Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne Marie (GBR)

10.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA

1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

2.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.omething like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

4.Chained to the rhtytm- Katy Perry ft Skip Marley

5.It ain’t me- Kygo & Selena Gomez (NOR)

6.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)

7.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

8.Sign of the tumes – Harry Styles (GBR)

9.Simphony – Clena Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

10.Skin Rag’n bone man (GBR)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI

1.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.It ain’t me- Kygo & Selena Gomez (NOR)

3.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)

4.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

5.Sign of the tumes – Harry Styles (GBR)

6.Skin Rag’n bone man (GBR)

8.Tuesday- Burak Yeter ft Danielle Sandoval (TUR)

9.Human- Rag’n bone man (GBR)

10.Way down we go- Kaleo (ISL)