Download e airplay (28/5/2017): Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee sfidano Ed Sheeran

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee contro Ed Sheeran. Portorico contro Inghilterra. Le classifiche europee sul fronte dei download e degli airplay vedono ancora due soli protagonisti, con cantante britannico che piazza in classifica anche l’altro singolo “Galway Girl”. Un solo nuovo ingresso, è quello del dj russo naturalizzato tedesco Zedd insieme all’italo-canadese Alessia Cara.
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
2.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay
3.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Chained To The Rhythm- Katy Perry ft Skip Marley
5.It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez (NOR)
6.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)
7.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)
8.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)
10.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez (NOR)
3.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)
4.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)
5.Galway girl- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)
7.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
8.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)
9.Way down we go – Kaleo (ISL)
10.Be mine- Ofenbach (FRA)
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA
1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
2.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Something like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
4.Swalla- Jason Derulo ft Nicki Minaj & TY Dolla Sign
5.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)
6.It ain’t me- Kygo & Selena Gomez (NOR)
7.Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)
8.I’m the one- DJ Khaled t Justin Bieber, Quavo. Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne
9.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
10.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI
1.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)
3.It ain’t me- Kygo & Selena Gomez (NOR)
4.Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)
5.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
6.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)
7.Galway girl- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8.Be mine – Ofenbach (GBR)
9. Stay- Zedd & Alessia Cara (GER)
10.Skin Rag’n bone man (GBR)