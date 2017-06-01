Download e airplay (28/5/2017): Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee sfidano Ed Sheeran

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee contro Ed Sheeran. Portorico contro Inghilterra. Le classifiche europee sul fronte dei download e degli airplay vedono ancora due soli protagonisti, con cantante britannico che piazza in classifica anche l’altro singolo “Galway Girl”. Un solo nuovo ingresso, è quello del dj russo naturalizzato tedesco Zedd insieme all’italo-canadese Alessia Cara.

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

2.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay

3.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Chained To The Rhythm- Katy Perry ft Skip Marley

5.It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez (NOR)

6.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

7.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

8.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)

10.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.It ain’t me – Kygo ft Selena Gomez (NOR)

3.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

4.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

5.Galway girl- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)

7.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

8.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)

9.Way down we go – Kaleo (ISL)

10.Be mine- Ofenbach (FRA)

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA

1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

2.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Something like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

4.Swalla- Jason Derulo ft Nicki Minaj & TY Dolla Sign

5.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)

6.It ain’t me- Kygo & Selena Gomez (NOR)

7.Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

8.I’m the one- DJ Khaled t Justin Bieber, Quavo. Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne

9.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

10.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI

1.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)

3.It ain’t me- Kygo & Selena Gomez (NOR)

4.Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

5.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

6.You don’t know me – Jax Jones (GBR)

7.Galway girl- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8.Be mine – Ofenbach (GBR)

9. Stay- Zedd & Alessia Cara (GER)

10.Skin Rag’n bone man (GBR)