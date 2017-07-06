Download e airplay (6/7/2017): primati europei per Clean Bandit e David Guetta

“Despacito” trova qualche avversario: nella classifica dei brani europei più suonati, quarta fra gli assoluti arriva “Simphony” dei Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson che interrompe a livello continentale il dominio di Ed Sheeran, presente comunque con due brani. Sul fronte dei downloads il primo brano europee è invece “2U” di David Guetta ft Justin Bieber, ormai duettante con tutti.

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

2.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay

3.Attention- Charlie Puth

4.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

5.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

6.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes

9.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

10.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

2.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

3.Galway girl- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

6.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)

7.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

8.Be mine- Ofenbach (FRA)

9.Little Hollywood- Alle Farben ft Janicek Devy (GER/BEL)

10.Hot2Touch- Felix Jaehn, Hight & Alex Aiono (GER)

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA

1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

2.Attention- Charlie Puth

3.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

4.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5. Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

6.Something like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

7.Swalla- Jason Derulo ft Nicki Minaj & TY Dolla Sign

8.Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

9.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

10.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI

1.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

2.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

4.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

5.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

6.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)

7.Be mine – Ofenbach (GBR)

8.Galway girl- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9. Strip that down – Liam Payne ft Quavo (GBR)

10.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/SWE)