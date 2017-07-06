Download e airplay (6/7/2017): primati europei per Clean Bandit e David Guetta

“Despacito” trova qualche avversario: nella classifica dei brani europei più suonati, quarta fra gli assoluti arriva “Simphony” dei Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson che interrompe a livello continentale il dominio di Ed Sheeran, presente comunque con due brani. Sul fronte dei downloads il primo brano europee è invece “2U” di David Guetta ft Justin Bieber, ormai duettante con tutti.
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
2.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay
3.Attention- Charlie Puth
4.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)
5.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)
6.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes
9.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
10.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)
2.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)
3.Galway girl- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
6.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)
7.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
8.Be mine- Ofenbach (FRA)
9.Little Hollywood- Alle Farben ft Janicek Devy (GER/BEL)
10.Hot2Touch- Felix Jaehn, Hight & Alex Aiono (GER)
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA
1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
2.Attention- Charlie Puth
3.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
4.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5. Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
6.Something like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
7.Swalla- Jason Derulo ft Nicki Minaj & TY Dolla Sign
8.Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)
9.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
10.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI
1.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
2.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)
4.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
5.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
6.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)
7.Be mine – Ofenbach (GBR)
8.Galway girl- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9. Strip that down – Liam Payne ft Quavo (GBR)
10.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/SWE)