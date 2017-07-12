Download e airplays (9/7/2017): David Guetta e Charlie Puth in vetta

Qualche cambio al vertice delle classifiche. Sul fronte dell’airplay “Attention” di Charlie Puth e i Chainsmokers ft Coldplay scalvalcano Luis Fonsi e Daddy Yankee che restano in testa soltanto sul fronte dei download europei. Sale in testa invece sul fronte dei download dei brani europei David Guetta nel singolo con Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran comanda gli airplay di produzione europea.

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Attention- Charlie Puth

2.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay

3.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

4.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

6.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes

7.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

9.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

10.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

3.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

5.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

6.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)

7.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

8.Hot2Touch- Felix Jaehn, Hight & Alex Aiono (GER)

9.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)

10.Little Hollywood- Alle Farben ft Janicek Devy (GER/BEL)

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA

1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

2.Attention- Charlie Puth

3.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

4.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

5.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6.Something like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

7.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes

8.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

9.Thunder -Imagine dragons

10.Swalla- Jason Derulo ft Nicki Minaj & TY Dolla Sign

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI

1.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

2.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

4.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

5.Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

6.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy perry & Big Sean (GBR)

7.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)

8.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)

9.Strip that down- Liam Payn ft Quavo (GBR)

10.Galway girl- Ed Sheeran (GBR)