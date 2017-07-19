Download e airplay (19/7/2017): sale in vetta anche Charlie Puth

Quartetto in vetta, o meglio un capofila diverso per ciascuna delle quattro classifiche: Charlie Puth sale al comando dell’airplay assoluto in Europa, Ed Sheeran con Galway Girl comando quello coi soli pezzi europei, Despacito è sempre il leader delle vendite, mentre David Guetta e Justin Bieber continuano a comandare la classifica delle vendite dei pezzi solo europei.
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Attention- Charlie Puth
2.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay
3.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
4.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes
5.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
7.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)
8.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)
10.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
3.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)
4.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)
6.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)
7.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
8.Hot2Touch- Felix Jaehn, Hight & Alex Aiono (GER)
9.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)
10.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA
1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
2.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
3.Attention- Charlie Puth
4.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
5.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6.Something like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
7.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
8.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes
9.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
10.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI
1.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
2.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
4.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
5.Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)
6.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)
7.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)
8.Strip that down- Liam Payn ft Quavo (GBR)
9.Galway girl- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.Your song- Rita Ora (GBR)