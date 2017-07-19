Download e airplay (19/7/2017): sale in vetta anche Charlie Puth

Quartetto in vetta, o meglio un capofila diverso per ciascuna delle quattro classifiche: Charlie Puth sale al comando dell’airplay assoluto in Europa, Ed Sheeran con Galway Girl comando quello coi soli pezzi europei, Despacito è sempre il leader delle vendite, mentre David Guetta e Justin Bieber continuano a comandare la classifica delle vendite dei pezzi solo europei.

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Attention- Charlie Puth

2.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay

3.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

4.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes

5.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

7.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

8.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)

10.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

3.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

4.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)

6.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

7.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

8.Hot2Touch- Felix Jaehn, Hight & Alex Aiono (GER)

9.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)

10.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA

1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

2.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

3.Attention- Charlie Puth

4.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

5.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6.Something like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

7.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

8.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes

9.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

10.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI

1.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

2.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

4.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

5.Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

6.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)

7.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)

8.Strip that down- Liam Payn ft Quavo (GBR)

9.Galway girl- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.Your song- Rita Ora (GBR)