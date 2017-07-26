Download e airplay (23/7/2017): salgono Calvin Harris e Jonas Blue

I protagonisti restano identici, ovvero Charlie Puth sul fronte dell’airplay assoluto, Ed Sheeran per quello europeo, Luis Fonsi e Daddy Yankee per le vendite assolute e David Guetta con Justin Bieber per quelle europee, ma salgono anche “Feels”, il nuovo di Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean e anche il nuovo di Jonas Blue con la partecipazione di William Singe.
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Attention- Charlie Puth
2.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay
3.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
4.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes
5.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
7.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)
8.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
9.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)
10.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
3.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)
4.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
5.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)
6.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)
7.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
8.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
10.Hot2Touch- Felix Jaehn, Hight & Alex Aiono (GER)
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA
1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
2.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
3.Attention- Charlie Puth
4.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
5.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
6.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes
8.Something like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
9.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
10.Thunder -Imagine dragons
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI
1.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
2.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
3.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
5.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
6.Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)
7.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)
8.Strip that down- Liam Payn ft Quavo (GBR)
9.More tha you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)
10. Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)