Download e airplay (23/7/2017): salgono Calvin Harris e Jonas Blue

I protagonisti restano identici, ovvero Charlie Puth sul fronte dell’airplay assoluto, Ed Sheeran per quello europeo, Luis Fonsi e Daddy Yankee per le vendite assolute e David Guetta con Justin Bieber per quelle europee, ma salgono anche “Feels”, il nuovo di Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean e anche il nuovo di Jonas Blue con la partecipazione di William Singe.

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Attention- Charlie Puth

2.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay

3.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

4.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes

5.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

7.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

8.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

9.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

10.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

3.Skin – Rag ‘n bone man (GBR)

4.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

5.Symphony- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

6.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)

7.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

8.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

10.Hot2Touch- Felix Jaehn, Hight & Alex Aiono (GER)

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA

1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

2.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

3.Attention- Charlie Puth

4.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

5.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

6.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes

8.Something like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

9.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

10.Thunder -Imagine dragons

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI

1.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

2.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

3.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

5.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

6.Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

7.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)

8.Strip that down- Liam Payn ft Quavo (GBR)

9.More tha you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)

10. Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)