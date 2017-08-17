Download e airplay (13/8/2017): Calvin Harris, Charlie Puth e DJ Khaled ai vertici

Calvin Harris si conferma uno degli artisti più vincenti: “Feels”, che vede la presenza di Katy Perry & Big Sean si piazza al vertice della classifica dei brani europei, sia più suonati che più scaricati. Ai vertici assoluti invece ci sono Charlie Puth con “Attention” e DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller con “Wild thoughts”

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Attention- Charlie Puth

2.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

3.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes

4.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

5.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)

6.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

7.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

8.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay

9.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

10.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

2.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)

4.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

5.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

6.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

8.Hot2Touch- Felix Jaehn, Hight & Alex Aiono (GER)

9.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA

1.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

2.Something like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

3.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

4.Mi gente- J Balvin & Willy William

5.Attention- Charlie Puth

6.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

7.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

8.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes

9.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.Unforgettable- French Montana

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI

1.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

2.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

4.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.More tha you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)

6.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)

7.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

8.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)

9.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)

10.Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)