Download e airplay (13/8/2017): Calvin Harris, Charlie Puth e DJ Khaled ai vertici

Calvin Harris si conferma uno degli artisti più vincenti: “Feels”, che vede la presenza di Katy Perry & Big Sean si piazza al vertice della classifica dei brani europei, sia più suonati che più scaricati. Ai vertici assoluti invece ci sono Charlie Puth con “Attention” e DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller con “Wild thoughts”
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Attention- Charlie Puth
2.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
3.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes
4.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
5.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)
6.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
7.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
8.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay
9.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
10.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
2.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)
4.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
5.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
6.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
8.Hot2Touch- Felix Jaehn, Hight & Alex Aiono (GER)
9.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA
1.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
2.Something like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
3.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
4.Mi gente- J Balvin & Willy William
5.Attention- Charlie Puth
6.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
7.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
8.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes
9.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.Unforgettable- French Montana
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI
1.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
2.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
4.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.More tha you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)
6.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)
7.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
8.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)
9.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)
10.Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)