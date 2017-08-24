Download e airplay (20/8/2017): Rita Ora e Dua Lipa scalano posizioni

La classifica continua ad essere dominata su un fronte da Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean con la loro ‘Feels’ e sull’altro dal tormentone infinito ‘Despacito’, ma comincia anche la scalata di altre due big della musica internazionale, Dua Lipa e Rita Ora.

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

2.Attention- Charlie Puth

3.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)

4.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

5.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes

6.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

7.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

8.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay

10.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

2.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)

3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

4.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

6.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

7.Hot2Touch- Felix Jaehn, Hight & Alex Aiono (GER)

8.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)

10.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA

1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

2.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

3.Mi gente- J Balvin & Willy William

4.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

5.Attention- Charlie Puth

6.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

7.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

8.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)

9.Unforgettable- French Montana

10.Thunder- Imagine Dragons

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI

1.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

2.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

4.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)

5.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)

7.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

8.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)

9.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)

10.New rules – Dua Lipa (GBR)