Download e airplay (20/8/2017): Rita Ora e Dua Lipa scalano posizioni

La classifica continua ad essere dominata su un fronte da Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean con la loro ‘Feels’ e sull’altro dal tormentone infinito ‘Despacito’, ma comincia anche la scalata di altre due big della musica internazionale, Dua Lipa e Rita Ora.
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
2.Attention- Charlie Puth
3.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)
4.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
5.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes
6.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
7.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
8.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay
10.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
2.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)
3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
4.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
6.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
7.Hot2Touch- Felix Jaehn, Hight & Alex Aiono (GER)
8.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)
10.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA
1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
2.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
3.Mi gente- J Balvin & Willy William
4.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
5.Attention- Charlie Puth
6.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
7.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
8.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)
9.Unforgettable- French Montana
10.Thunder- Imagine Dragons
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI
1.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
2.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
4.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)
5.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)
7.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
8.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)
9.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)
10.New rules – Dua Lipa (GBR)