Download e airplay (27/8/2017): Pink e Alice Merton oltre ai soliti noti

Pink, Alice Merton e Avicii ft Sandro Cavazza: sono questi i nomi nuovi della settimana dell’airplay e dei download europei. Non cambiano però i vertici, che vedono nel primo ambito in testa Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean e nel secondo ancora ‘Despacito’ con Calvin Harris primo artista europeo.

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

2.Attention- Charlie Puth

3.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)

4.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

5.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

6.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

7.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes

8.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

10.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

2.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)

3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

4.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

6.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

7.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)

8.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)

9.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.No roots- Alice Merton (GER)

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA

1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

2.Mi gente- J Balvin & Willy William

3.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

4.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

5.Attention- Charlie Puth

6.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

7.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

8.What about us – Pink

9.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)

10.Thunder- Imagine Dragons

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI

1.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

2.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

4.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)

5.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)

6.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)

8.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

9.Without you – Avicii ft Sandro Cavazza (SWE/BEL)

10.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)