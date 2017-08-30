Download e airplay (27/8/2017): Pink e Alice Merton oltre ai soliti noti

Pink, Alice Merton e Avicii ft Sandro Cavazza: sono questi i nomi nuovi della settimana dell’airplay e dei download europei. Non cambiano però i vertici, che vedono nel primo ambito in testa Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean e nel secondo ancora ‘Despacito’ con Calvin Harris primo artista europeo.
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
2.Attention- Charlie Puth
3.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)
4.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
5.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
6.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
7.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes
8.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
10.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
2.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)
3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
4.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
6.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
7.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)
8.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)
9.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.No roots- Alice Merton (GER)
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA
1.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
2.Mi gente- J Balvin & Willy William
3.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
4.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
5.Attention- Charlie Puth
6.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
7.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
8.What about us – Pink
9.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)
10.Thunder- Imagine Dragons
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI
1.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
2.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
4.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)
5.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)
6.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)
8.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
9.Without you – Avicii ft Sandro Cavazza (SWE/BEL)
10.Sign of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)