Download e airplay (3/9/2018): comanda Calvin Harris, sale Taylor Swift

Calvin Harris con il suo brano “Feels”, tormentone che lo vede insieme a Katy Perry e Big Sean è ancora il protagonista delle classifiche di vendita nel continente europeo, ma il salto più in alto della settimana è quello di Taylor Swift, con il suo nuovo singolo “Look what you made me do”.
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
2.Attention- Charlie Puth
3.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)
4.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
5.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
6.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes
7 Look what you made me do – Taylor Swift
8.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay
10.Mi gente – J Balvin & Willy William
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
2.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)
3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
4.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
6.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
7.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)
8.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)
9.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.Sign Of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA
1.Mi gente- J Balvin & Willy William
2.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
3.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
4.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
5.Attention- Charlie Puth
6.What about us – Pink
7.Look what you made me do – Taylor Swift
8.Friends- Justine Bieber & Bloodpop
9.Thunder- Imagine Dragons
10.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI
1.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
2.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)
3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
4.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
5.New rules- Dua Lipa (GBR)
6.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)
7.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)
9.Without you – Avicii ft Sandro Cavazza (SWE/BEL)
10.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)