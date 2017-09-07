Download e airplay (3/9/2018): comanda Calvin Harris, sale Taylor Swift

Calvin Harris con il suo brano “Feels”, tormentone che lo vede insieme a Katy Perry e Big Sean è ancora il protagonista delle classifiche di vendita nel continente europeo, ma il salto più in alto della settimana è quello di Taylor Swift, con il suo nuovo singolo “Look what you made me do”.

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

2.Attention- Charlie Puth

3.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)

4.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

5.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

6.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes

7 Look what you made me do – Taylor Swift

8.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay

10.Mi gente – J Balvin & Willy William

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

2.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)

3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

4.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

6.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

7.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)

8.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)

9.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.Sign Of the times – Harry Styles (GBR)

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA

1.Mi gente- J Balvin & Willy William

2.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

3.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

4.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

5.Attention- Charlie Puth

6.What about us – Pink

7.Look what you made me do – Taylor Swift

8.Friends- Justine Bieber & Bloodpop

9.Thunder- Imagine Dragons

10.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI

1.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

2.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)

3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

4.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

5.New rules- Dua Lipa (GBR)

6.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)

7.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)

9.Without you – Avicii ft Sandro Cavazza (SWE/BEL)

10.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)