Download e airplay (10/9/2017): tiene Calvin Harris, salgono Dua Lipa e Rita Ora

Tris tris britannico di protagonisti questa settimana sul fronte dell’airplay e dei download. Se Calvin Harris continua ad avere il brano europeo più ascoltato e più scaricato nel vecchio continente, salgono altre due giovani inglesi, entrambe di origini kosovare: Dua Lipa e Rita Ora.
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
2.Attention- Charlie Puth
3.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)
4.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
5.Look what you made me do – Taylor Swift
6.What about us – Pink
7.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
8.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes
9.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay
10.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
2.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)
3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
4.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)
6.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)
7.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
8.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)
9.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.All stars- Martin Solveig ft Alma (FRA/FIN)
I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA
1.Mi gente- J Balvin & Willy William
2.Look what you made me do – Taylor Swift
3.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
4.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee
5.What about us – Pink
6.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
5.Attention- Charlie Puth
7.What about us – Pink
8.Friends- Justine Bieber & Bloodpop
9.Thunder- Imagine Dragons
10.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)
I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI
1.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)
2.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)
3.New rules – Dua Lipa (GBR)
4.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)
5.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)
6.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)
7.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8.Without you – Avicii ft Sandro Cavazza (SWE/BEL)
9.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)
10.All stars- Martin Solveig ft Alma (FRA/FIN)