Download e airplay (10/9/2017): tiene Calvin Harris, salgono Dua Lipa e Rita Ora

Tris tris britannico di protagonisti questa settimana sul fronte dell’airplay e dei download. Se Calvin Harris continua ad avere il brano europeo più ascoltato e più scaricato nel vecchio continente, salgono altre due giovani inglesi, entrambe di origini kosovare: Dua Lipa e Rita Ora.

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

2.Attention- Charlie Puth

3.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)

4.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

5.Look what you made me do – Taylor Swift

6.What about us – Pink

7.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

8.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes

9.Something Just like this- The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay

10.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

2.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)

3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

4.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)

6.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)

7.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

8.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

9.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.All stars- Martin Solveig ft Alma (FRA/FIN)

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA

1.Mi gente- J Balvin & Willy William

2.Look what you made me do – Taylor Swift

3.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

4.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

5.What about us – Pink

6.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

5.Attention- Charlie Puth

7.What about us – Pink

8.Friends- Justine Bieber & Bloodpop

9.Thunder- Imagine Dragons

10.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI

1.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

2.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)

3.New rules – Dua Lipa (GBR)

4.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

5.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)

6.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

7.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8.Without you – Avicii ft Sandro Cavazza (SWE/BEL)

9.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)

10.All stars- Martin Solveig ft Alma (FRA/FIN)