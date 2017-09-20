Download e airplay (17/9/2017): Zayn Malik fa un balzo in avanti

Il salto in alto della settimana è quello di “Dusk till down”, nuovo singolo dell’ex One Direction Zayn Malik cantato insieme a Sia, che sale dalla 32 alla 12 assoluta ed entra nella top 10 dei brani europei più scaricati. Il brano fr al’altro arà la colonna sonora di “Il domani tra di noi” (titolo originale “The Mountain Between Us”) il nuovo film del regista Hany Abu-Assad., in uscita in Italia il 23 novembre.

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

2.Attention- Charlie Puth

3.What about us – Pink

4.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)

5.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

6.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

7.There’s hothing holdin’ me back- Shawn Mendes

8.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)

9.Thunder – Imagine Dragons

10.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

2.Ok- Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)

3.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

4.Galway girl – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)

6.2U- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber (FRA)

7.All stars- Martin Solveig ft Alma (FRA/FIN)

8.Without you – Avicii ft Sandro Cavazza (SWE/BEL)

9.Subeme la radio- Enrique Iglesias ft Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox (SPA)

10.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 BRANI PIU’ SCARICATI IN EUROPA

1.Mi gente- J Balvin & Willy William

2.Look what you made me do – Taylor Swift

3.Feels- Calvin Harris ft Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

4.What about us – Pink

5.Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

6.Friends- Justine Bieber & Bloodpop

7.Wild thoughts – DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

8.Thunder- Imagine Dragons

9.New rules- Dua Lipa (GBR)

10.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)

I 10 BRANI EUROPEI PIU’ SCARICATI

1.Feels- Calvin Harris fy Katy Perry & Big Sean (GBR)

2.New rules- Dua Lipa (GBR)

3.More than you know – Axwell &Ingrosso (SWE)

4.Dusk till down- Zayn ft Sia (GBR)

5.Mama- Jonas Blue ft William Singe (GBR)

6.Ok- Robin Schulz & James Blunt (GER/GBR)

7.Too good at goodbyes – Sam Smith (GBR)

8.Without you – Avicii ft Sandro Cavazza (SWE/BEL)

9.Your song – Rita Ora (GBR)

10.Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)