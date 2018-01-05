Germania, singoli e album più venduti del 2017: Ed Sheeran ed Helene Fischer. Sorpresa Burak Yeter

Non mancano le sorprese nella classifica annuale dei singoli e degli album più venduti in Germania. Ed Sheeran e la sua “Shape of you” battono il tormentone ‘Despacito’ ma il vero exploit è per il dj turco Burak Yeter che piazza nientemeno che al quinto posto assoluto la sua “Tuesday”. Doppietta per Ed Sheeran nei singoli, dove gli artisti tedeschi si ritagliano appena due spazi, doppietta per Helene Fischer negli album. La regina dello schlager si conferma in vetta per il terzo anno di fila, battendo anche Ed Sheeran. Notevole anche qui l’impresa della Kelly Family, il gruppo composto da componenti della stessa famiglia americana di origine irlandese, che in Germania ha ancora ottimo seguito.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN GERMANIA NEL 2017

1. Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2. Despacito- Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee

3. Something Just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

4. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

5 Tuesday – Burak Yeter ft Danelle Sandoval (TUR)

6. More than you know – Axwell & Ingrosso (SWE)

7. OK – Robin Schulz ft James Blunt (GER/GBR)

8. Was du liebe nennst – Bausa (GER)

9. Unforgettable- French Montana ft Swae Lee

10. Galway girl- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 ALBUM PIU’ VENDUTI IN GERMANIA NEL 2017

1. Helene Fischer – Helene Fischer (GER)

2. Divide- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3. Laune der Natur- Die Toten Hosen (GER)

4. Jung Brutal Gutaussehend – Kollegah & Farid Bang (GER)

5. We got love live- The Kelly Family

6. Sing meinen song das Tauschkonzert vol.4 – Interpeti Vari (GER)

7. MTV Unplugged – Peter Maffay (GER)

8. In auge des sturms – Santiano (GER)

9. Rammstein: Paris – Rammstein (GER)

10.Spirit- Depeche Mode (GBR)