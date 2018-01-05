Regno Unito, Ed Sheeran campione assoluto di vendite nel 2017

Come era prevedibile, nel Regno Unito, la classifica annuale delle vendite dice che non ce n’è per nessun altro oltre ad Ed Sheeran: il cantautore inglese piazza quattro singoli ai primi sei posti, con una top 10 che vede 9 produzioni britanniche su 10, compresa quella ‘Human’ di Rag n’ bone man che risale al 2016 ma che è rimasta in classifica a fare da traino all’album omonimo, uscito invece nel 2017. Ed Sheeran piazza due album nella top 10: c’è anche ‘X’, il lavoro precedente.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI NEL REGNO UNITO NEL 2017

1. Shape of you- Ed Sheeran (GBR) 3,2 milioni

2. Despacito rmx- Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber 2,3 milioni

3. Castle on the hill- Ed Sheeran (GBR) 1,7 milioni

4. Unforgettable- French Montana ft Swae Lee 1,4 mlioni

5. Galway girl- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6. Perfect- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7. Simphony – Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson (GBR/SWE)

8. Human- Rag n’ bone man (GBR

9. Something Just like this – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

10.You don’t know me- Jax Jones ft Raye (GBR)

I 10 ALBUM PIU’ VENDUTI NEL REGNO UNITO NEL 2017

1. Divide- Ed Sheeran (GBR) 2,7 milioni

2. Human- Rag n’ bone man (GBR) 1 milione

3. The thrill fo it all- Sam Smith (GBR) 502000

4. Glory days – Little Mix (GBR) 468,000

5. Beautiful Trauma – Pink 372,000.

6. Together again – Micheal Ball & Alfie Boe (GBR)

7. X- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8. More life- Drake

9. As you were – Liam Gallagher (GBR)

10. Gangs sings & Prayer- Stormzy /GBR)