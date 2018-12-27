Download e airplay: comandano Rita Ora e Ariana Grande

“Let you love me” di Rita Ora balza al comando della classifica dei singoli più suonati dalle radio europee, mentre “Thank you next” di Ariana Grande comanda i download dove compaiono anche due produzioni che tornano per Natale, quelle di Mariah Carey e Wham

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)

2. Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

3. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max

4. Promises- Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)

5. Shotgun – George Ezra (GBR)

6. Girls like you – Maroon 5 ft Cardi B

7. Born to be yours – Kygo ft Imagine Dragons (NOR)

8. Be alright- Dean Lewis

9. Thank you, next- Ariana Grande

10.Happier- Marshmello ft Bastille

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)

2. Promises- Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)

3. Shotgun – George Ezra (GBR)

4. Born to be yours – Kygo ft Imagine Dragons (NOR)

5. Taki Taki- DJ Snake feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B (FRA)

6. In my Mind- Dynoro ft Gigi D’Agostino (LIT/ITA)

7. Love someone- Lukas Graham (DAN)

8. Without me – Halsey (GBR)

9. Like I Love You- Lost Frequencies feat. The NGHBRS (BEL)

10.Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Thank U, next- Ariana Grande

2. Promises- Calvin Harris fy Sam Smith (GBR)

3. Taki taki -DJ Snake ft Selena Gomez (FRA)

4. Sweet bu psycho- Ava Max

5. All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey

6. Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)

7. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)

8. Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

9. Be alright- Dean Lewis

10.Without me – Halsey (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Promises- Calvin Harris fy Sam Smith (GBR)

2. Taki taki -DJ Snake ft Selena Gomez (FRA)

3. Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)

4. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)

5. Without me – Halsey (GBR)

6. Shotgun – George Ezra (GBR)

7. In my Mind- Dynoro ft Gigi D’Agostino (LIT/ITA)

8. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

9. Love someone- Lukas Graham (DAN)

10. Baller los- Mero (GER)