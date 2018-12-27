Download e airplay: comandano Rita Ora e Ariana Grande

“Let you love me” di Rita Ora balza al comando della classifica dei singoli più suonati dalle radio europee, mentre “Thank you next” di Ariana Grande comanda i download dove compaiono anche due produzioni che tornano per Natale, quelle di Mariah Carey e Wham
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)
2. Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
3. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max
4. Promises- Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)
5. Shotgun – George Ezra (GBR)
6. Girls like you – Maroon 5 ft Cardi B
7. Born to be yours – Kygo ft Imagine Dragons (NOR)
8. Be alright- Dean Lewis
9. Thank you, next- Ariana Grande
10.Happier- Marshmello ft Bastille
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)
2. Promises- Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)
3. Shotgun – George Ezra (GBR)
4. Born to be yours – Kygo ft Imagine Dragons (NOR)
5. Taki Taki- DJ Snake feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B (FRA)
6. In my Mind- Dynoro ft Gigi D’Agostino (LIT/ITA)
7. Love someone- Lukas Graham (DAN)
8. Without me – Halsey (GBR)
9. Like I Love You- Lost Frequencies feat. The NGHBRS (BEL)
10.Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Thank U, next- Ariana Grande
2. Promises- Calvin Harris fy Sam Smith (GBR)
3. Taki taki -DJ Snake ft Selena Gomez (FRA)
4. Sweet bu psycho- Ava Max
5. All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey
6. Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)
7. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)
8. Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
9. Be alright- Dean Lewis
10.Without me – Halsey (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Promises- Calvin Harris fy Sam Smith (GBR)
2. Taki taki -DJ Snake ft Selena Gomez (FRA)
3. Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)
4. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)
5. Without me – Halsey (GBR)
6. Shotgun – George Ezra (GBR)
7. In my Mind- Dynoro ft Gigi D’Agostino (LIT/ITA)
8. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
9. Love someone- Lukas Graham (DAN)
10. Baller los- Mero (GER)