Download e airplay: Ava Max e Calvin Harris protagonisti

Ava Max prosegue la stagione di successi sul fronte dell’airplay europeo, mentre in tutte le altre classifiche torna a dominare Calvin Harris con la sua “Promises” insieme a San SmithDownload e airplay: Ava Max e Calvin Harris protagonisti

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max

2. Promises- Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)

3. Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

4. High Hopes- Panic! At the disco

5. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)

6. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

7. Be alright- Dean Lewis

8. Thank U, next- Ariana Grande

9. Taki Taki- DJ Snake feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B (FRA)

10.In my Mind- Dynoro ft Gigi D’Agostino (LIT/ITA)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Promises- Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)

2. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)

3. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

4. Taki Taki- DJ Snake feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B (FRA)

5. In my Mind- Dynoro ft Gigi D’Agostino (LIT/ITA)

6. Shotgun – George Ezra (GBR)

7. Without me – Halsey (GBR)

8. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)

9. Fading- Alle Farben ft Ilira (GER/SUI)

10.Love someone- Lukas Graham (DAN)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max

2. Promises- Calvin Harris fy Sam Smith (GBR)

3. Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

4. High Hopes- Panic! At the disco

5. Thank U, next- Ariana Grande

6. Taki taki -DJ Snake ft Selena Gomez (FRA)

7. Without me – Halsey (GBR)

8. Happier- Marshmello ft Bastille

9. Wow-Post Malone

10.Be latright-Dean Lewis

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Promises- Calvin Harris fy Sam Smith (GBR)

2. Taki taki -DJ Snake ft Selena Gomez (FRA)

3. Without me – Halsey (GBR)

4. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

5. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)

6. Shotgun – George Ezra (GBR)

7. In my Mind- Dynoro ft Gigi D’Agostino (LIT/ITA

8. Close to me- Elle Goulding ft Diplo & Swae Lee (GBR)

9. Say my name- David Guetta ft b<ene Rhexha, J Balvin (FRA)

10.Love someone- Lukas Graham (DAN)

