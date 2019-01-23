Download e airplay: Ava Max e Calvin Harris protagonisti

Ava Max prosegue la stagione di successi sul fronte dell’airplay europeo, mentre in tutte le altre classifiche torna a dominare Calvin Harris con la sua “Promises” insieme a San SmithDownload e airplay: Ava Max e Calvin Harris protagonisti
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max
2. Promises- Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)
3. Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
4. High Hopes- Panic! At the disco
5. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)
6. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
7. Be alright- Dean Lewis
8. Thank U, next- Ariana Grande
9. Taki Taki- DJ Snake feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B (FRA)
10.In my Mind- Dynoro ft Gigi D’Agostino (LIT/ITA)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Promises- Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)
2. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)
3. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
4. Taki Taki- DJ Snake feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B (FRA)
5. In my Mind- Dynoro ft Gigi D’Agostino (LIT/ITA)
6. Shotgun – George Ezra (GBR)
7. Without me – Halsey (GBR)
8. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)
9. Fading- Alle Farben ft Ilira (GER/SUI)
10.Love someone- Lukas Graham (DAN)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max
2. Promises- Calvin Harris fy Sam Smith (GBR)
3. Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
4. High Hopes- Panic! At the disco
5. Thank U, next- Ariana Grande
6. Taki taki -DJ Snake ft Selena Gomez (FRA)
7. Without me – Halsey (GBR)
8. Happier- Marshmello ft Bastille
9. Wow-Post Malone
10.Be latright-Dean Lewis
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Promises- Calvin Harris fy Sam Smith (GBR)
2. Taki taki -DJ Snake ft Selena Gomez (FRA)
3. Without me – Halsey (GBR)
4. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
5. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)
6. Shotgun – George Ezra (GBR)
7. In my Mind- Dynoro ft Gigi D’Agostino (LIT/ITA
8. Close to me- Elle Goulding ft Diplo & Swae Lee (GBR)
9. Say my name- David Guetta ft b<ene Rhexha, J Balvin (FRA)
10.Love someone- Lukas Graham (DAN)