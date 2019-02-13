Download e aiplay: primato per Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus

Sale in testa alla chart dei singoli più suonati d’Europa “High hopes”, dei Panic! At the disco, mentre per i brani europei comanda Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus che comandano anche le vendite europee, a livello assoluto dominate da Ava Max.

10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. High Hopes- Panic! At the disco

2. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max

3. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

4. Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

5. Be alright- Dean Lewis

6. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)

7. Promises- Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)

8. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)

9. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)

10.Close to me- Ellie Goulding ft Diplo & Swaee Lee (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

2. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)

3. Promises- Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)

4. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)

5. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)

6. Close to me- Ellie Goulding ft Diplo & Swaee Lee (GBR)

7. Fading – Alle Farben ft Ilira (GER/SUI)

8. Without me – Halsey (GBR)

9. Say my name- David Guetta ft Bebe Rhexha, J Balvin (FRA)

10.In my Mind- Dynoro ft Gigi D’Agostino (LIT/ITA)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max

2. 7 rings- Ariana Grande

3. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

4. Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

5. High Hopes- Panic! At the disco

6. Promises- Calvin Harris fy Sam Smith (GBR)

7. Without me – Halsey (GBR)

8. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)

9. Wow-Post Malone

10.Be alright-Dean Lewis

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

2. Promises- Calvin Harris fy Sam Smith (GBR)

3. Without me – Halsey (GBR)

4. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)

5. Say my name- David Guetta ft Bebe Rhexha, J Balvin (FRA)

6. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)

7. Close to me- Ellie Goulding ft Diplo & Swaee Lee (GBR)

8. Taki taki -DJ Snake ft Selena Gomez (FRA)

9. Dancing with a strangers – Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)

10.Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)

