Download e aiplay: primato per Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus

Sale in testa alla chart dei singoli più suonati d’Europa “High hopes”, dei Panic! At the disco, mentre per i brani europei comanda Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus che comandano anche le vendite europee, a livello assoluto dominate da Ava Max.
10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. High Hopes- Panic! At the disco
2. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max
3. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
4. Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
5. Be alright- Dean Lewis
6. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)
7. Promises- Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)
8. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)
9. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)
10.Close to me- Ellie Goulding ft Diplo & Swaee Lee (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
2. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)
3. Promises- Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)
4. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)
5. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)
6. Close to me- Ellie Goulding ft Diplo & Swaee Lee (GBR)
7. Fading – Alle Farben ft Ilira (GER/SUI)
8. Without me – Halsey (GBR)
9. Say my name- David Guetta ft Bebe Rhexha, J Balvin (FRA)
10.In my Mind- Dynoro ft Gigi D’Agostino (LIT/ITA)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max
2. 7 rings- Ariana Grande
3. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
4. Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
5. High Hopes- Panic! At the disco
6. Promises- Calvin Harris fy Sam Smith (GBR)
7. Without me – Halsey (GBR)
8. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)
9. Wow-Post Malone
10.Be alright-Dean Lewis
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
2. Promises- Calvin Harris fy Sam Smith (GBR)
3. Without me – Halsey (GBR)
4. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)
5. Say my name- David Guetta ft Bebe Rhexha, J Balvin (FRA)
6. Let you love me – Rita Ora (GBR)
7. Close to me- Ellie Goulding ft Diplo & Swaee Lee (GBR)
8. Taki taki -DJ Snake ft Selena Gomez (FRA)
9. Dancing with a strangers – Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)
10.Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)