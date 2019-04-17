Download e airplay: Calvin Harris e Rag ‘n’ Bone man sempre primi

Tre primati su quattro per Calvin Harris e Rag’n Bone Man, mentre singoli più venduti comanda ancora Ava Max
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)
2. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
3. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max
4. Dancing with a Stranger- Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)
5. High Hopes- Panic! At the disco
6. Con Calma- Daddy Yankee ft Snow
7. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)
8. Walk me home – Pink
9. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)
10.Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)
2. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
3. Dancing with a Stranger- Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)
4. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)
5. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)
6. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
7. Just you and I – Tom Walker (GBR)
8. Power over me – Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
9. Hold my girl- Goerge Ezra (GBR)
10.365- Zedd & Katy Perry (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max
2. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)
3. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
4. Con Calma- Daddy Yankee ft Snow
5. High Hopes- Panic! At the disco
6. Bad liar – Imagine dragons
7. Bad guy – Billie Eilish
8. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)
9. Dancing with a stranger – Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)
10.7 rings- Ariana Grande
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)
2. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
3. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)
4. Dancing with a stranger – Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)
5. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)
6. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
7. Power over me – Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
8. Fading – Alle Farben ft Ilira (GER/SUI)
9. Just you and I – Tom Walker (GBR)
10. Cherry lady- Capital Bra (GER)