Download e airplay: Calvin Harris e Rag ‘n’ Bone man sempre primi

Tre primati su quattro per Calvin Harris e Rag’n Bone Man, mentre singoli più venduti comanda ancora Ava Max

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)

2. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

3. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max

4. Dancing with a Stranger- Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)

5. High Hopes- Panic! At the disco

6. Con Calma- Daddy Yankee ft Snow

7. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)

8. Walk me home – Pink

9. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)

10.Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)

2. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

3. Dancing with a Stranger- Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)

4. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)

5. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)

6. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

7. Just you and I – Tom Walker (GBR)

8. Power over me – Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

9. Hold my girl- Goerge Ezra (GBR)

10.365- Zedd & Katy Perry (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max

2. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)

3. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

4. Con Calma- Daddy Yankee ft Snow

5. High Hopes- Panic! At the disco

6. Bad liar – Imagine dragons

7. Bad guy – Billie Eilish

8. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)

9. Dancing with a stranger – Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)

10.7 rings- Ariana Grande

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)

2. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

3. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)

4. Dancing with a stranger – Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)

5. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)

6. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

7. Power over me – Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

8. Fading – Alle Farben ft Ilira (GER/SUI)

9. Just you and I – Tom Walker (GBR)

10. Cherry lady- Capital Bra (GER)

