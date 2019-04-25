Airplay e Download: dominio per Calvin Harris e Rag’n Bone Man

Primato assoluto per Calvin Harris e Rag’n Bone Man, che piazzano il loro brano in testa a tutte e quattro le graduatorie
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)
2. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
3. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max
4. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)
5. Con Calma- Daddy Yankee ft Snow
6. Dancing with a Stranger- Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)
7. Walk me home – Pink
8. High Hopes- Panic! At the disco
9. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
10.Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)
2. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
3. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)
4. Dancing with a Stranger- Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)
5. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
6. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)
7. Just you and I – Tom Walker (GBR)
8. Power over me – Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
9. Fading- Alle Farben & Ilira (GER/SUI)
10. Bones-Galantis ft One Republic (SWE)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)
2. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max
3. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
4. Con Calma- Daddy Yankee ft Snow
5. Bad guy – Billie Eilish
6. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)
7. Bad liar – Imagine dragons
8. High Hopes- Panic! At the disco
9. Old town road – Lil Nas X
10.Dancing with a stranger – Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)
2. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
3. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)
4. Dancing with a stranger – Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)
5. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)
6. Power over me – Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
7. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
8. Just you and I – Tom Walker (GBR)
9. Chery lady – Capital Bra (GER)
10.SOS- Avicii ft Aloe Blacc (SWE)