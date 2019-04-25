Airplay e Download: dominio per Calvin Harris e Rag’n Bone Man

Primato assoluto per Calvin Harris e Rag’n Bone Man, che piazzano il loro brano in testa a tutte e quattro le graduatorie

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)

2. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

3. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max

4. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)

5. Con Calma- Daddy Yankee ft Snow

6. Dancing with a Stranger- Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)

7. Walk me home – Pink

8. High Hopes- Panic! At the disco

9. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

10.Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)

2. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

3. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)

4. Dancing with a Stranger- Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)

5. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

6. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)

7. Just you and I – Tom Walker (GBR)

8. Power over me – Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

9. Fading- Alle Farben & Ilira (GER/SUI)

10. Bones-Galantis ft One Republic (SWE)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)

2. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max

3. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

4. Con Calma- Daddy Yankee ft Snow

5. Bad guy – Billie Eilish

6. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)

7. Bad liar – Imagine dragons

8. High Hopes- Panic! At the disco

9. Old town road – Lil Nas X

10.Dancing with a stranger – Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)

2. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

3. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)

4. Dancing with a stranger – Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)

5. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)

6. Power over me – Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

7. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

8. Just you and I – Tom Walker (GBR)

9. Chery lady – Capital Bra (GER)

10.SOS- Avicii ft Aloe Blacc (SWE)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...