Airplay e downloads: dominano Mabel, Lewis Capaldi e Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus

Ritroviamo dopo una settimana di assenza le quattro classifiche relative a download e airplay, con l’effetto Eurovision non ancora arrivato. Dominano Mabel, Lewis Capaldi e Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus.
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Old town road – Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus
2. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3. Con Calma- Daddy Yankee ft Snow
4. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)
5. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)
6. Bad guy – Billie Eilish
7. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
8. Dancing with a Stranger- Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)
9. So am i -Ava Max
10. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
2. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)
3. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)
4. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
5. Dancing with a Stranger- Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)
6. Sos- Avicii ft Aloe Blacc (SWE)
7. Just you and I – Tom Walker (GBR)
8. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)
9. Bones-Galantis ft One Republic (SWE)
10.All day and night- Jax Jones & Martin Solveig (GBR/FRA)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Old town road – Lil Nas X
2. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)
3. Con Calma- Daddy Yankee ft Snow
4. Bad guy – Billie Eilish
5. Sos- Avicii ft Aloe Blacc (SWE)
6. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)
7. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
8. Bad liar – Imagine dragons
9. Calma-Pedro Capò
10. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)
2. Sos- Avicii ft Aloe Blacc (SWE)
3. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)
4. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)
6. Power over me – Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
7. Dancing with a stranger – Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)
8. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)
9. Just you and I – Tom Walker (GBR)
10. Rolex- Capital Bra ft Summer Cem & KC Rebell (GER)