Airplay e downloads: dominano Mabel, Lewis Capaldi e Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus

Ritroviamo dopo una settimana di assenza le quattro classifiche relative a download e airplay, con l’effetto Eurovision non ancora arrivato. Dominano Mabel, Lewis Capaldi e Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Old town road – Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus

2. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3. Con Calma- Daddy Yankee ft Snow

4. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)

5. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)

6. Bad guy – Billie Eilish

7. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

8. Dancing with a Stranger- Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)

9. So am i -Ava Max

10. Sweet but psycho- Ava Max

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

2. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)

3. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)

4. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

5. Dancing with a Stranger- Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)

6. Sos- Avicii ft Aloe Blacc (SWE)

7. Just you and I – Tom Walker (GBR)

8. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)

9. Bones-Galantis ft One Republic (SWE)

10.All day and night- Jax Jones & Martin Solveig (GBR/FRA)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Old town road – Lil Nas X

2. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)

3. Con Calma- Daddy Yankee ft Snow

4. Bad guy – Billie Eilish

5. Sos- Avicii ft Aloe Blacc (SWE)

6. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)

7. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

8. Bad liar – Imagine dragons

9. Calma-Pedro Capò

10. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR)

2. Sos- Avicii ft Aloe Blacc (SWE)

3. Giant- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR)

4. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus (GBR)

6. Power over me – Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

7. Dancing with a stranger – Sam Smith & Normani (GBR)

8. Speechless- Robin Schulz ft Erika Sirola (GER/FIN)

9. Just you and I – Tom Walker (GBR)

10. Rolex- Capital Bra ft Summer Cem & KC Rebell (GER)

