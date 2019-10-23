Airplay e download: comandano Ed Sheeran ft Khalid e Tones and I

Tones and I è al comando delle due classifiche generali, mentre per quanto riguarda la produzione europea, c’è sempre in testa Ed Sheeran ft Khalid
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Dance monkey- Tones and I
2. Beautiful People- Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)
3. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)
4. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber (GBR)
5. Circles – Post Malone
6. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
7. Senorita – Shwn Mendes & Camila Cabello
8. How do you sleep- Sam Smith (GBR)
9. Heaven-Avicii ft Chris Martin (SWE/GBR)
10.Piece Of Your Heart – Meduza ft Goodboys (ITA/GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Beautiful People- Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)
2. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)
3. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber (GBR)
4. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. How do you sleep- Sam Smith (GBR)
6. Heaven-Avicii ft Chris Martin (SWE/GBR)
7. Piece Of Your Heart – Meduza ft Goodboys (ITA/GBR)
8. Loco contigo- DJ Snake & J Balvin (FRA)
9. Narcotic- Younotus & Janieck Devy & Senex (GER/NED)
10. Take Me Back To London- Ed Sheeran & Stormzy (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Dance monkey- Tones and I
2. Senorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
3. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)
4. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber(GBR)
6. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)
7. Circles- Post Malone
8. Highest in the room – Travis Scotti
9. Loco contigo- DJ Snake & J Balvin (FRA)
10. Can we pretend- Pink ft Cash Cash
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)
2. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber(GBR)
4. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)
5. Loco contigo- DJ Snake & J Balvin (FRA)
6. Heaven- Avicii ft Chris Martin (SWE/GBR)
7. Ride it – Redgard (GBR)
8. How do you sleep – Sam Smith (GBR)
9. Narcotic- Younotus & Janieck Devy & Senex (GER/NED)
10. Roller- Apache 207 (GER)