Airplay e download: comandano Ed Sheeran ft Khalid e Tones and I

Tones and I è al comando delle due classifiche generali, mentre per quanto riguarda la produzione europea, c’è sempre in testa Ed Sheeran ft Khalid

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Dance monkey- Tones and I

2. Beautiful People- Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)

3. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)

4. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber (GBR)

5. Circles – Post Malone

6. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

7. Senorita – Shwn Mendes & Camila Cabello

8. How do you sleep- Sam Smith (GBR)

9. Heaven-Avicii ft Chris Martin (SWE/GBR)

10.Piece Of Your Heart – Meduza ft Goodboys (ITA/GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Beautiful People- Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)

2. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)

3. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber (GBR)

4. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. How do you sleep- Sam Smith (GBR)

6. Heaven-Avicii ft Chris Martin (SWE/GBR)

7. Piece Of Your Heart – Meduza ft Goodboys (ITA/GBR)

8. Loco contigo- DJ Snake & J Balvin (FRA)

9. Narcotic- Younotus & Janieck Devy & Senex (GER/NED)

10. Take Me Back To London- Ed Sheeran & Stormzy (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Dance monkey- Tones and I

2. Senorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

3. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)

4. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber(GBR)

6. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)

7. Circles- Post Malone

8. Highest in the room – Travis Scotti

9. Loco contigo- DJ Snake & J Balvin (FRA)

10. Can we pretend- Pink ft Cash Cash

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)

2. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber(GBR)

4. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)

5. Loco contigo- DJ Snake & J Balvin (FRA)

6. Heaven- Avicii ft Chris Martin (SWE/GBR)

7. Ride it – Redgard (GBR)

8. How do you sleep – Sam Smith (GBR)

9. Narcotic- Younotus & Janieck Devy & Senex (GER/NED)

10. Roller- Apache 207 (GER)

