I leader della classifica non cambiano ma attenzione all’ascesa del dj Kosovaro Dardan Aliu, in arte Regard, che sta scalando la graduatoria
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Dance monkey- Tones and I
2. Circles – Post Malone
3. Senorita – Shwn Mendes & Camila Cabello
4. Beautiful People- Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)
5. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
6. Highest in the room – Travis Scott
7. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)
8. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber (GBR)
9. Only human- Jonas Brothers
10. Narcotic- Younotus & Janieck Devy & Senex (GER/NED)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Beautiful People- Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)
2. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)
4. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber (GBR)
5. Narcotic- Younotus & Janieck Devy & Senex (GER/NED)
6. How do you sleep- Sam Smith (GBR)
7. Loco contigo- DJ Snake & J Balvin (FRA)
8. Heaven-Avicii ft Chris Martin (SWE/GBR)
9. Piece of your heart – Meduza ft Goodboys (ITA(GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Dance monkey- Tones and I
2. Senorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
3. Circles- Post Malone
4. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)
5. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
6. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)
7. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber(GBR)
8. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
9. Highest in the room – Travis Scott
10. Memories- Maroon 5
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)
2. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)
4. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber(GBR)
5. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
6. Narcotic- Younotus & Janieck Devy & Senex (GER/NED)
7. Loco contigo- DJ Snake & J Balvin (FRA)
8. How do you sleep – Sam Smith (GBR)
9. Outnumberede- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
10. Heaven- Avicii ft Chris Martin (SWE/GBR)
Comandano ancora Ed Sheeran e Tones and I ma occhio all’ascesa di Regard