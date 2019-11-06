Comandano ancora Ed Sheeran e Tones and I ma occhio all’ascesa di Regard

I leader della classifica non cambiano ma attenzione all’ascesa del dj Kosovaro Dardan Aliu, in arte Regard, che sta scalando la graduatoria

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Dance monkey- Tones and I

2. Circles – Post Malone

3. Senorita – Shwn Mendes & Camila Cabello

4. Beautiful People- Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)

5. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

6. Highest in the room – Travis Scott

7. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)

8. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber (GBR)

9. Only human- Jonas Brothers

10. Narcotic- Younotus & Janieck Devy & Senex (GER/NED)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Beautiful People- Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)

2. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)

4. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber (GBR)

5. Narcotic- Younotus & Janieck Devy & Senex (GER/NED)

6. How do you sleep- Sam Smith (GBR)

7. Loco contigo- DJ Snake & J Balvin (FRA)

8. Heaven-Avicii ft Chris Martin (SWE/GBR)

9. Piece of your heart – Meduza ft Goodboys (ITA(GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Dance monkey- Tones and I

2. Senorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

3. Circles- Post Malone

4. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)

5. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

6. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)

7. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber(GBR)

8. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

9. Highest in the room – Travis Scott

10. Memories- Maroon 5

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)

2. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)

4. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber(GBR)

5. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

6. Narcotic- Younotus & Janieck Devy & Senex (GER/NED)

7. Loco contigo- DJ Snake & J Balvin (FRA)

8. How do you sleep – Sam Smith (GBR)

9. Outnumberede- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

10. Heaven- Avicii ft Chris Martin (SWE/GBR)

Comandano ancora Ed Sheeran e Tones and I ma occhio all’ascesa di Regard

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...