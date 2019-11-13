Airplay e download: comandano Tones and I, Ed Sheeran e Lewis Capaldi

Vetta della classifica divisa fra Ed Sheeran (che ha tre canzoni in classifica, quella con Khalid, quella con Justin Bieber e quella con Camila Cabello e Cardi B), Tones and I e Leiws Capaldi.
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Dance monkey- Tones and I
2. Circles – Post Malone
3. Senorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
4. Beautiful People- Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)
5. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
6. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)
7. Highest in the room – Travis Scott
8. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber (GBR)
9. Memories- Maroon 5
10. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Beautiful People- Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)
2. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)
4. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber (GBR)
5. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
6. South of the border- Ed Sheeran ft Camila Cabello & Cardi B
7. Narcotic- Younotus & Janieck Devy & Senex (GER/NED)
8. Outnumbered- Dermot Keendy (IRL)
9. Sorry- Joel Corry (GBR)
10.How do you sleep- Sam Smith (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Dance monkey- Tones and I
2. Senorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
3. Circles- Post Malone
4. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. Memories- Maroon 5
6. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)
7. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)
8. Highest in the room – Travis Scott
9. Lose you to love me – Selena Gomez
10. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber(GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
2. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)
3. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)
4. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber(GBR)
5. Narcotic- Younotus & Janieck Devy & Senex (GER/NED)
6. Outnumbered – Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
7. Roller- Apache 207 (GER)
8. Orphans- Coldplay (GBR)
9. How do you sleep – Sam Smith (GBR)
10. Loco contigo- DJ Snake & J Balvin (FRA)