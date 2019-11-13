Airplay e download: comandano Tones and I, Ed Sheeran e Lewis Capaldi

Vetta della classifica divisa fra Ed Sheeran (che ha tre canzoni in classifica, quella con Khalid, quella con Justin Bieber e quella con Camila Cabello e Cardi B), Tones and I e Leiws Capaldi.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Dance monkey- Tones and I

2. Circles – Post Malone

3. Senorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

4. Beautiful People- Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)

5. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

6. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)

7. Highest in the room – Travis Scott

8. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber (GBR)

9. Memories- Maroon 5

10. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Beautiful People- Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)

2. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3. Higher love- Kygo ft Whitney Houston (NOR)

4. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber (GBR)

5. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

6. South of the border- Ed Sheeran ft Camila Cabello & Cardi B

7. Narcotic- Younotus & Janieck Devy & Senex (GER/NED)

8. Outnumbered- Dermot Keendy (IRL)

9. Sorry- Joel Corry (GBR)

10.How do you sleep- Sam Smith (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Dance monkey- Tones and I

2. Senorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

3. Circles- Post Malone

4. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. Memories- Maroon 5

6. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

7. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)

8. Highest in the room – Travis Scott

9. Lose you to love me – Selena Gomez

10. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber(GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

2. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

3. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)

4. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber(GBR)

5. Narcotic- Younotus & Janieck Devy & Senex (GER/NED)

6. Outnumbered – Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

7. Roller- Apache 207 (GER)

8. Orphans- Coldplay (GBR)

9. How do you sleep – Sam Smith (GBR)

10. Loco contigo- DJ Snake & J Balvin (FRA)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...