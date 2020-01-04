Lewis Capaldi trionfa nel Regno Unito: è l’artista che ha più venduto nell’anno solare

Lewis Capaldi, che vedremo sul palco del Festival di Sanremo, incassa un 2019 straordinario: è lui l’artista best selling nel Regno Unito, sia nei singoli che negli album: “Someone you loved” e “Divinely uninspired to a hellish extent”. Nei singoli cinque britannici su dieci, tre nei primi cinque posti, tre colonne sonore nella top 10 degli album

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI NEL REGNO UNITO NEL 2019

1. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR) 2.330.000 di copie

2. Old town road – Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus 1.750.000

3. I don’t care – Ed Sheeran ft Justin Bieber (GBR) 1.430.000

4. Bad Guy – Bille Eilish 1.340.000

5. Giant – Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man (GBR) 1.129.000

6. Sweet but psycho – Ava Max 1.250.000

7. Vossi Bop – Stormzy (GBR) 1.140.000

8. Dance monkey – Tones & I 1.120.000

9. Don’t call me up- Mabel (GBR) 1.100.000

10. Senorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello 1.070.000

I 10 ALBUM PIU’ VENDUTI NEL REGNO UNITO NEL 2019

1. Divinely uninspired to a hellish extent – Lewis Capaldi (GBR) 641.000 copie

2. No.6 Collaboration project – Ed Sheeran (GBR) 568.000

3. The greatest showman – Colonna sonora originale 524.000

4. When we fall asleep, where do we go? – Billie Eilish 327.000

5. Staying at Tamara’s – George Ezra (GBR) 300.000

6. Bohemian Rhapsody – Colonna Sonora Originale

7. Thank U,next – Ariana Grande

8. What a time to be alive – Tom Walker (GBR)

9. A star is born- Colonna sonora originale

10. You’re in my heart – Rod Stewart (GBR)

