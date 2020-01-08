Airplay e download: Tones and I e Dua Lipa iniziano l’anno in testa

La prima rilevazione del 2020, che come sempre riporta gli ultimi dati del 2019, premia ancora la busker australiana Tones and I e la cantante anglo-kosovara Dua Lipa.
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Dance monkey- Tones and I
2. Memories- Maroon 5
3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
5. Circles – Post Malone
6. Everything I Wanted- Billie Eilish
7. Blinding lights – The weeknd
8. Orphans- Coldplay (GBR)
9. Torn- Ava Max
10. Somone you loved Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
3. Orphans- Coldplay (GBR)
4. Somone you loved Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. Beautiful People- Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)
6. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
7. Stack It Up- Liam Payne feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie (GBR)
8. Own it- Stormzy, Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy (GBR)
9. Lose control- Meduza, Becky Hill and Goodboys (ITA/(GBR)
10.South Of The Border- Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello and Cardi B (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Dance monkey- Tones and I
2. Memories- Maroon 5
3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Ride it Regard (KOS)
5. Circles- Post Malone
6. Blinding lights – The weeknd
7. All I want for Christmas- Mariah Carey
8. Ritmo- Black eyed peas ft J Balvin
9. Roxanne- Arizona Zervas
10. Last Christmas – Whan (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)
3. Last Christmas – Whan (GBR)
4. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. Orphans- Coldplay (GBR)
6. Lose control- Meduza ft Goodboys (ITA/GBR)
7. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)
8. Roller- Apache 207 (GER)
9. 194 Lander – Mark Forster (GER)
10.South of the border – Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Cardi B (GBR)