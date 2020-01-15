Airplay e downloads: continua la marcia di Tones and I e Dua Lipa

Tones and I e Dua Lipa continuano a dominare le classifiche del vecchio continente sul fronte di download e airplay

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Dance monkey- Tones and I

2. Memories- Maroon 5

3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

5. Circles – Post Malone

6. Everything I Wanted- Billie Eilish

7. Blinding lights – The weeknd

8. Orphans- Coldplay (GBR)

9. Torn- Ava Max

10. Someone you loved Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

3. Orphans- Coldplay (GBR)

4. Somone you loved Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. Beautiful People- Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)

6. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

7. Stack It Up- Liam Payne feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie (GBR)

8. Own it- Stormzy, Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy (GBR)

9. Lose control- Meduza, Becky Hill and Goodboys (ITA/(GBR)

10.South Of The Border- Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello and Cardi B (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Dance monkey- Tones and I

2. Memories- Maroon 5

3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Ride it Regard (KOS)

5. Circles- Post Malone

6. Blinding lights – The weeknd

8. Falling – Trevor Daniel

7. Roxanne- Arizona Zervas

9. Ritmo (Bad Boy) – Black eyed peas ft J Balvin

10.Someone you loved- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

3. Someone you loved- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4. Lose control- Meduza ft Goodboys (ITA/GBR)

5. South of the border – Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Cardi B (GBR)

6. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)

7. Orphans- Coldplay (GBR)

8. Roller- Apache 207 (GER)

9. 194 Lander – Mark Forster (GER)

10. Higher love – Kygo ft Withney Houston (NOR)

