Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa protagonista

“Don’t start now”, il nuovo singolo di Dua Lipa continua a scalare posizioni in Europa e si issa ai vertici nelle charts continentali
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Blinding lights – The weeknd
3. Dance monkey- Tones and I
4. Memories- Maroon 5
5. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
6. Circles – Post Malone
7. Roxanne-Arizona Zervas
8. Lose control- Meduza, Becky Hill and Goodboys (ITA/(GBR)
9. Everything I Wanted- Billie Eilish
10. Someone you loved Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
3. Lose control- Meduza, Becky Hill and Goodboys (ITA/(GBR)
4. Someone you loved Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. Orphans- Coldplay (GBR)
6. Beautiful People- Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)
7. South Of The Border- Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello and Cardi B (GBR)
8. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
9. Own it- Stormzy, Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy (GBR)
10. Stack It Up- Liam Payne feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Dance monkey- Tones and I
2. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Memories- Maroon 5
4. Blinding lights – The weeknd
5. Ride it Regard (KOS)
6. Circles- Post Malone
7. Roxanne- Arizona Zervas
8. Falling – Trevor Daniel
9. Ritmo (Bad Boy) – Black eyed peas ft J Balvin
10. Yummy- Jusitn Bieber
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)
3. Lose control- Meduza ft Goodboys (ITA/GBR)
4. Someone you loved- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. Orphans- Coldplay (GBR)
6. South of the border – Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Cardi B (GBR)
7. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)
8. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
9. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)
10.Roller- Apache 207 (GER)