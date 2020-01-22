Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa protagonista

“Don’t start now”, il nuovo singolo di Dua Lipa continua a scalare posizioni in Europa e si issa ai vertici nelle charts continentali

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Blinding lights – The weeknd

3. Dance monkey- Tones and I

4. Memories- Maroon 5

5. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

6. Circles – Post Malone

7. Roxanne-Arizona Zervas

8. Lose control- Meduza, Becky Hill and Goodboys (ITA/(GBR)

9. Everything I Wanted- Billie Eilish

10. Someone you loved Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

3. Lose control- Meduza, Becky Hill and Goodboys (ITA/(GBR)

4. Someone you loved Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. Orphans- Coldplay (GBR)

6. Beautiful People- Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)

7. South Of The Border- Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello and Cardi B (GBR)

8. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

9. Own it- Stormzy, Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy (GBR)

10. Stack It Up- Liam Payne feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Dance monkey- Tones and I

2. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Memories- Maroon 5

4. Blinding lights – The weeknd

5. Ride it Regard (KOS)

6. Circles- Post Malone

7. Roxanne- Arizona Zervas

8. Falling – Trevor Daniel

9. Ritmo (Bad Boy) – Black eyed peas ft J Balvin

10. Yummy- Jusitn Bieber

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

3. Lose control- Meduza ft Goodboys (ITA/GBR)

4. Someone you loved- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. Orphans- Coldplay (GBR)

6. South of the border – Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Cardi B (GBR)

7. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft Khalid (GBR)

8. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

9. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)

10.Roller- Apache 207 (GER)

