Airplay e download: The Weeknd e Dua Lipa protagonisti

The Weeknd con “Blinding lights” e Dua Lipa, che entra anche con un secondo singolo, continuano a guidare le classifiche

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Dance monkey- Tones and I

3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Memories- Maroon 5

5. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

6. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

7. The box – Roddy Rich

8. Godzilla-Eminem ft Juice World

9. Circles – Post Malone

10. Life is good- Future ft Drake

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

3. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4. Adore you- Harry Styles (GBR)

5. Someone you loved Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

6. Lose control- Meduza, Becky Hill and Goodboys (ITA/(GBR)

7. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

8. Own it- Stormzy, Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy (GBR)

9. Physical – Dua Lipa (GBR)

10.Stack it up – Liam Payne ft A Boogie with da hoodie (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Dance monkey- Tones and I

3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Memories- Maroon 5

5. Ride it Regard (KOS)

6. The Box- Roddy Rich

7. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

8. Ritmo (Bad Boy) – Black eyed peas ft J Balvin

9. Circles- Post Malone

10. Roxanne- Arizona Zervas

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

3. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)

5. Kein wort – Juju & Loredana fr Miksu & Macloud (GER/SUI)

6. Roller – Apache207 (GER)

7. Lose control- Meduza ft Goodboys (ITA/GBR)

8. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

9. Some say- NEA (SWE)

10. Play with fire- Nico Santos (GER)

