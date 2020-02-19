Airplay e download: The Weeknd e Dua Lipa protagonisti

The Weeknd con “Blinding lights” e Dua Lipa, che entra anche con un secondo singolo, continuano a guidare le classifiche
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Dance monkey- Tones and I
3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Memories- Maroon 5
5. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
6. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
7. The box – Roddy Rich
8. Godzilla-Eminem ft Juice World
9. Circles – Post Malone
10. Life is good- Future ft Drake
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
3. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
4. Adore you- Harry Styles (GBR)
5. Someone you loved Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
6. Lose control- Meduza, Becky Hill and Goodboys (ITA/(GBR)
7. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
8. Own it- Stormzy, Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy (GBR)
9. Physical – Dua Lipa (GBR)
10.Stack it up – Liam Payne ft A Boogie with da hoodie (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Dance monkey- Tones and I
3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Memories- Maroon 5
5. Ride it Regard (KOS)
6. The Box- Roddy Rich
7. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
8. Ritmo (Bad Boy) – Black eyed peas ft J Balvin
9. Circles- Post Malone
10. Roxanne- Arizona Zervas
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)
3. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
4. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)
5. Kein wort – Juju & Loredana fr Miksu & Macloud (GER/SUI)
6. Roller – Apache207 (GER)
7. Lose control- Meduza ft Goodboys (ITA/GBR)
8. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
9. Some say- NEA (SWE)
10. Play with fire- Nico Santos (GER)