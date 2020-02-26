Airplay: Dua Lipa e The Weeknd ancora protagonisti in Europa

Continuano a dominare Dua Lipa fra gli artisti europei e The Weeknd fra quelli extraeuropei

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Dance monkey- Tones and I

3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Memories- Maroon 5

5. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

6. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

7. The box – Roddy Rich

8. Everything I wanted- Billie Eilish

9. Godzilla-Eminem ft Juice World

10. Circles – Post Malone

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

3. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4. Adore you- Harry Styles (GBR)

5. Someone you loved Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

6. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

7. Lose control- Meduza, Becky Hill and Goodboys (ITA/(GBR)

8. Physical – Dua Lipa (GBR)

9. In your eyes – Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER(NOR)

10.Own it- Stormzy, Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Dance monkey- Tones and I

3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Memories- Maroon 5

5. The Box- Roddy Rich

6. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

7. Ride it Regard (KOS)

8. Roses.- Saint Jhn

9. Ritmo (Bad Boy) – Black eyed peas ft J Balvin

10. Falling- Trevor Daniel

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

4. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)

5. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

6. Baby- Joke Bra & Vize (GER/SWE)

7. Physical – Dua Lipa (GBR)

8. Kein wort – Juju & Loredana fr Miksu & Macloud (GER/SUI)

9. Roller – Apache207 (GER)

10. Ne reviens pas- Gradur ft Heuss L’enfoiré (FRA)

