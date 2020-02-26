Airplay: Dua Lipa e The Weeknd ancora protagonisti in Europa

Continuano a dominare Dua Lipa fra gli artisti europei e The Weeknd fra quelli extraeuropei
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Dance monkey- Tones and I
3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Memories- Maroon 5
5. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
6. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
7. The box – Roddy Rich
8. Everything I wanted- Billie Eilish
9. Godzilla-Eminem ft Juice World
10. Circles – Post Malone
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
3. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
4. Adore you- Harry Styles (GBR)
5. Someone you loved Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
6. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
7. Lose control- Meduza, Becky Hill and Goodboys (ITA/(GBR)
8. Physical – Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. In your eyes – Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER(NOR)
10.Own it- Stormzy, Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Dance monkey- Tones and I
3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Memories- Maroon 5
5. The Box- Roddy Rich
6. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
7. Ride it Regard (KOS)
8. Roses.- Saint Jhn
9. Ritmo (Bad Boy) – Black eyed peas ft J Balvin
10. Falling- Trevor Daniel
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)
4. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)
5. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
6. Baby- Joke Bra & Vize (GER/SWE)
7. Physical – Dua Lipa (GBR)
8. Kein wort – Juju & Loredana fr Miksu & Macloud (GER/SUI)
9. Roller – Apache207 (GER)
10. Ne reviens pas- Gradur ft Heuss L’enfoiré (FRA)