Airplay: Dua Lipa e The weeknd ancora in testa alle charts

Si confermano anche questa settimana il canadese The Weeknd e la anglo-kosovara Dua Lipa, ma non mancano le sorprese subito dietro.
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Dance monkey- Tones and I
3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Memories- Maroon 5
5. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
6. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
7. The box – Roddy Rich
8. Everything I wanted- Billie Eilish
9. Godzilla-Eminem ft Juice World
10. Circles – Post Malone
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
3. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
4. Adore you- Harry Styles (GBR)
5. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
6. Someone you loved Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
7. Lose control- Meduza, Becky Hill and Goodboys (ITA/(GBR)
8. Physical – Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. In your eyes – Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
10.Own it- Stormzy, Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Dance monkey- Tones and I
3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Memories- Maroon 5
5. The Box- Roddy Rich
6. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
7. Ride it Regard (KOS)
8. No time to die- Billie Eilish
9. Roses- Saint Jhn
10.Roxanne- Arizona Zervas
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)
4. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)
5. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
6. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
7. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
8. Baby – Joker Bra & VIZE (GER)
9. Roller – Apache 207 (GER)
10. Some say – Nea (SWE)