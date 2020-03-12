Airplay: The Weend e Dua Lipa si confermano protagonisti

La classifica della settimana sul fronte dei singoli e dell’airplay conferma protagonisti The Weeknd e Dua Lipa

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Dance monkey- Tones and I

3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. Memories- Maroon 5

6. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

7. The box – Roddy Rich

8. Intentions- Justin Bieber & Quavo

9. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)

10. Physical – Dua Lipa (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

4. Adore you- Harry Styles (GBR)

5. Physical – Dua Lipa (GBR)

6. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

7. In your eyes – Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

8. Someone you loved Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

9. Stack it up – Liam Payne ft A Boogie with da hoodie (GBR)

10. To die for – Sam Smith (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Dance monkey- Tones and I

3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. Memories- Maroon 5

6. The Box- Roddy Rich

7. Ride it Regard (KOS)

8. Roses- Saint Jhn

9. No time to die- Billie Eilish

10. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)

6. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

7. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

8. Baby – Joker Bra & VIZE (GER)

9. Some say – Nea (SWE)

10.Roller – Apache 207 (GER)

