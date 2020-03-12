Airplay: The Weend e Dua Lipa si confermano protagonisti

La classifica della settimana sul fronte dei singoli e dell’airplay conferma protagonisti The Weeknd e Dua Lipa
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Dance monkey- Tones and I
3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. Memories- Maroon 5
6. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
7. The box – Roddy Rich
8. Intentions- Justin Bieber & Quavo
9. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)
10. Physical – Dua Lipa (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
4. Adore you- Harry Styles (GBR)
5. Physical – Dua Lipa (GBR)
6. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
7. In your eyes – Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
8. Someone you loved Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
9. Stack it up – Liam Payne ft A Boogie with da hoodie (GBR)
10. To die for – Sam Smith (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Dance monkey- Tones and I
3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. Memories- Maroon 5
6. The Box- Roddy Rich
7. Ride it Regard (KOS)
8. Roses- Saint Jhn
9. No time to die- Billie Eilish
10. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)
4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)
6. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
7. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
8. Baby – Joker Bra & VIZE (GER)
9. Some say – Nea (SWE)
10.Roller – Apache 207 (GER)