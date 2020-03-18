Airplay e download: Dua Lipa scala le charts con una doppietta

The Weeknd e Dua Lipa continuano a comandare la classifica, ma la cantante anglo kosovara piazza una doppietta nelle charts

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Dance monkey- Tones and I

3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. Memories- Maroon 5

6. The Box- Roddy Rich

7. Ride it Regard (KOS)

8. Roses- Saint Jhn

9. No time to die- Billie Eilish

10. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)

6. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

7. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

8. Baby – Joker Bra & VIZE (GER)

9. Some say – Nea (SWE)

10.Roller – Apache 207 (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Dance monkey- Tones and I

3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. The Box- Roddy Rich

6. Memories- Maroon 5

7. Roses- Saint Jhn

8. Ride it- Regard (KOS)

9. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

10. Tusa- Karol G & Nicki Minaj

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)

6. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

7. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

8. Matrix- Apache 207 (GER)

9. Some say – Nea (SWE)

10.Baby – Joker Bra & VIZE (GER)

