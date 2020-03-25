Airplay e download: anche Lewis Capaldi piazza una doppietta

Non soltanto Dua Lipa: oltre alla cantautrice anglo-kosovara anche Lewis Capaldi piazza due singoli nelle charts europee
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Dance monkey- Tones and I
3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. Stupid love – Lady Gaga
6. Ride it-Regard
7. Memories- Maroon 5
8. The Box- Roddy Rich
9. No time to die – Billie Eilish
10. Physical – Dua Lipa (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)
4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. In your eyes – Robin Schulz frt Alida (GER/NOR)
6. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)
7. Someone you – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
8. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
9. Lonely – Joel Corry (GBR)
10. To die for- Sam Smith (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Dance monkey- Tones and I
3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. The Box- Roddy Rich
6. Memories- Maroon 5
7. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
8. Roses- Saint Jhn
9. Tusa- Karol G & Nicki Minaj
10. Ride it – Regard
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)
5. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)
6. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
7. Breaking me – Topic ft A7s (GER)
8. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
9. Some say – Nea (SWE)
10.Matrix- Apache 207 (GER)