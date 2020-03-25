Airplay e download: anche Lewis Capaldi piazza una doppietta

Non soltanto Dua Lipa: oltre alla cantautrice anglo-kosovara anche Lewis Capaldi piazza due singoli nelle charts europee

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Dance monkey- Tones and I

3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. Stupid love – Lady Gaga

6. Ride it-Regard

7. Memories- Maroon 5

8. The Box- Roddy Rich

9. No time to die – Billie Eilish

10. Physical – Dua Lipa (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. In your eyes – Robin Schulz frt Alida (GER/NOR)

6. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)

7. Someone you – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

8. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

9. Lonely – Joel Corry (GBR)

10. To die for- Sam Smith (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Dance monkey- Tones and I

3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. The Box- Roddy Rich

6. Memories- Maroon 5

7. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

8. Roses- Saint Jhn

9. Tusa- Karol G & Nicki Minaj

10. Ride it – Regard

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

5. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)

6. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

7. Breaking me – Topic ft A7s (GER)

8. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

9. Some say – Nea (SWE)

10.Matrix- Apache 207 (GER)

