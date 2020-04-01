Airplay e download: The Weeknd e Dua Lipa proseguono la corsa

Dua Lipa- con due brani – e The Weeknd sono ancora i grandi protagonisti delle classifiche europee.
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Dance monkey- Tones and I
3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
6. The Box- Roddy Rich
7. Memories- Maroon 5
8. Ride it Regard (KOS)
9. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
10. Stupid love- Lady Gaga
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
5. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
6. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)
7. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
7. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
8. Someone you loved- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
9. Lonely – Joel Corry (GBR)
10. To die for- Sam Smith (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Dance monkey- Tones and I
3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. The Box- Roddy Rich
6. Roses- Saint Jhn
7. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
8. Memories- Maroon 5
9. Tusa- Karol G & Nicki Minaj
10.Ride it- Regard (KOS)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)
5. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)
6. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
7. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
8. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
9. Some say – Nea (SWE)
10 Matrix- Apache 207 (GER)