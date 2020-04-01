Airplay e download: The Weeknd e Dua Lipa proseguono la corsa

Dua Lipa- con due brani – e The Weeknd sono ancora i grandi protagonisti delle classifiche europee.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Dance monkey- Tones and I

3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

6. The Box- Roddy Rich

7. Memories- Maroon 5

8. Ride it Regard (KOS)

9. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

10. Stupid love- Lady Gaga

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

5. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

6. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)

7. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

7. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

8. Someone you loved- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

9. Lonely – Joel Corry (GBR)

10. To die for- Sam Smith (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Dance monkey- Tones and I

3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. The Box- Roddy Rich

6. Roses- Saint Jhn

7. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

8. Memories- Maroon 5

9. Tusa- Karol G & Nicki Minaj

10.Ride it- Regard (KOS)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

5. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)

6. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

7. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

8. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

9. Some say – Nea (SWE)

10 Matrix- Apache 207 (GER)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...